Hamsters USA raise $162K for special kids at LifeScape

RAPID CITY — Hamsters USA, the international philanthropic motorcycle group rolled into the Black Hills to make an impact for kids with disabilities again this year.
The group came together throughout the year to raise funds for LifeScape in Rapid City accumulating approximately $161,833, all staying local to support children with disabilities in Western South Dakota.
Hamsters USA has been raising and donating funds at their annual meeting for the last 15 years, with a deep desire to give back to the greater Black Hills community, which many Hamsters consider their second home. This year’s event brings their cumulative total for 15 years to almost $3.5 million raised for LifeScape in Rapid City. Their gifts help provide services to children in their Black Hills area homes and communities, delivered by LifeScape personnel who drive over 10,000 miles a month to provide services.
During a normal year, one of the children and their family impacted by the dollars raised by the Hamsters would be in attendance at the event. Due to COVID-19, there was not a family there this year. However, T.J. Lindsay of Rapid City was highlighted in the annual program. Lindsay was diagnosed with autism when he was 1-year-old. Autism means different things for each person diagnosed. For Lindsay, in addition to hyper-motion in his body movements and being non-verbal, it means he is very specific about how he likes things to be. Lindsay primarily receives occupational and speech therapy. After working with LifeScape over the span of just one year, Lindsay’s word count has expanded significantly, and he is now able to use up to 20 words. The most special word was more recent when he said “Mom” for the first time. Lindsay’s mother Holly shared, “Having him say ‘Mom’ to me in context was everything to me. It was a big moment – it was really huge! LifeScape has definitely given him the support to find his voice.”
LifeScape’s mission is to empower children with disabilities to lead fulfilling lives. Holly Lindsay said she is so grateful that LifeScape is here for her son, and she is also so grateful for donors, like the Hamsters, that come together to make sure the high-quality services provided by LifeScape are available to families like theirs.
“Your donations matter. Thank you,” she added.
“We are so grateful for 15 years of commitment and caring from this very special group of gentlemen,” said Jessica Wells, president of the LifeScape Foundation. “Their love of this region and the children they support shows through in the dollars they raise and the sentiments they share. These guys warm our hearts every year – our services would look very different were it not for them.”
