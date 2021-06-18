Hampton Inn construction to continue through summer

LEAD — Difficulties associated with the aging building combined with a shortage of some materials have lead to a delayed completion and opening at the soon-to-be Hampton Inn in Lead, but owners say once the building is finished it will be worth waiting for.
The former Golden Hills Inn, now under the ownership of Krishna Management Inc., is being completely renovated into what will be a brand-new Hampton Inn in Lead. The building will feature 95 rooms, some meeting space, and a covered parking area with about 20 spaces. Owner Raj Patel said once it is open it will be a beautiful facility that he hopes will be finished by the end of the year.
“I have been terrible at estimated time frames for this project,” he said. “We’ve had a lot of delays due to it just being an old building. We have been trying to make sure it is built correctly and done right up to today’s codes. With the pace that we are setting now, I’m very happy with how it’s going. When this hotel is done it’s going to be a beautiful location. Lead is a great town, and we want to make sure we bring a great building into it.”
Patel said while the shortage of some construction materials and higher prices has contributed somewhat to the delays, he is happy that local contractors were able to foresee some of those shortages and minimize the effect.
“We re lucky that we have experienced teams of construction people at our hotel,” he said. “They’re in the loop and they hear about it and we have ordered in advance for a lot of stuff. We are much further ahead than we would have been if we had less notice from our experienced teams.”
The company has hired Rangel Construction, of Rapid City, to do much of the work on the building. Additionally, Patel said about 85% of the construction is being done by local companies from Spearfish, Lead-Deadwood, and Rapid City.
“We just believe in getting local work,” he said. “They know what Lead is because Lead is not the normal land that you build on. We’ve tried our best, for the size of the building. Some of the locals are a little too small. But anyone that can handle the size we have hired.”
Currently, Patel said crews are working on putting dry wall up in all of the rooms and they are getting walls up in the building. They’re also starting to get some of the exterior work, such as stonework and stucco, finished and Patel said he hopes to be able to take the scaffolding down very soon.
Work to replace sewer and storm sewer lines on Miners Avenue, he said, is being done by the city and is not part of the contracted project.
“It’s starting to be a really good looking building,” he said.
While the Golden Hills Inn once featured a large convention hall, bar and restaurant, Patel said his company decided to convert that space into underground parking for customers.
“Deadwood already has a lot of convention space for the area, so we thought we would focus on the hotel where have the skill,” Patel said.
Krishna Management Inc. operates 10 other hotels in Wyoming and Nebraska, and three other Hampton Inn locations. The Lead project will be their first South Dakota facility, and it is the first time the company has completely converted a building into a different space.
“This is by far the biggest conversion project we’ve done as a company,” he said.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.