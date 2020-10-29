Halloween events hit the Black Hills this weekend

NORTHERN HILLS — The Hills are ALIIIIIVE with hoards of ghouls and boyles taking to the streets and packing parking lots full of Halloween hijinkery this weekend.
Here is a list of fantastic fright night activities for the whole family.
Spearfish
United Methodist Church Trunk or Treat
Bring the family for an afternoon of trunks and treats from 2-4 pm Saturday at Spearfish United Methodist Church, 845 N. 5th St., Spearfish. For more information or to reserve a “trunk spot” call Brenda at 642-3457. Socially-distanced treat-giving will be observed.
Countryside Church Trunk or Treat
Countryside Church is having its annual Trunk or Treat from 6-7:30 p.m. Saturday. This is a fun, safe event for the whole family.
Edgewood Healthcare Treat Street
Bring your little ghosts and goblins out for a fun afternoon of trick or treating from 2-4 p.m. Saturday at Edgewood Vista, 540 Falcon Crest Dr. This year’s Treat Street will be held outdoors.
DBA Trail of Treats
The Downtown Business Association will host the trail of treats downtown from 3-5 p.m., Saturday for a safe, and family-friendly trick or treating experience.
This year, to maintain appropriate social distance, travel in the same direction as others as you move from business to business. It is asked that participants move from Jackson to Illinois when on the west side of Main Street and from Illinois to Jackson when on the East side of Main Street.
Deadwood
Deadweird
Friday: The Monster Ball at Tin Lizzie, live music with My Second Rodeo as well as prizes, dancing and more will be held from 7-10 p.m. Must be 21 to participate. Saturday: Costume Contest & Party registration will begin at 6 p.m. at Outlaw Square and judging will take place by Silverado and Franklin. Winners will be announced at 9:30 p.m. on the Outlaw Square stage. Must be 21 to participate.
Trunk or Treat on Halloween
Enjoy family-friendly trick or treating in Deadwood on Saturday, outdoors at the Days of ’76 Event Complex! All are welcome. Treats from trunks of vehicles will be served from 3-5 p.m. and families can come to walk up to each vehicle or stay in the car and have treats brought to your vehicle.
Belle Fourche
Destination Darkness Haunted House
Purple Pride is set to host a haunted house event at 829 5th Ave., in Belle Fourche from 6-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Cost is $5 with two nonperishable food items, $7 without.
Annual Halloween Parade
Ghouls, goblins, and monsters of all sorts are invited to participate in the annual Halloween parade hosted by the Center of the Nation Business Association. Line up for the annual Halloween parade is at 4 p.m., Saturday in front of Pete’s Clothing & Hodge Bootery. At 4:15 p.m., participants will walk to the corner of State and 7th streets for the judging of the costumes followed by trick or treating up and down State Street. Judging by age groups 0-2; 3-4; 5-7, 8-10 and Group/Family with categories of scariest, prettiest, and most original.
Drive-Thru Halloween Spooktacular
The Belle Fourche Area Community Center will hold its 20th annual Halloween Spooktacular event from 5-6:30 p.m. Saturday. Trick-or-treaters can walk or drive-thru designated areas and pick up a goodie bag.
Trunk-or-Treat
The First Baptist Church of Belle Fourche will host a trunk-or-treat from 5:30-7 p.m. Saturday at 807 8th Ave., Belle Fourche. Food, fun and fellowship for all ages. Come dressed up and trick-or-treat from car to car. Play games and get candy. Chili and hot apple cider will be served.
Sturgis
Chamber’s Crypt Haunted House
Descend into the “crypt” basement of the Sturgis Armory between the hours of 5-8 p.m. through Saturday for $5 per person. Sturgis Brown High School students lend their acting and design skills to raise funds for club activities. Recommended for ages 10+.
Trunk or Treat
The Sturgis United Methodist Church at 1755 Ballpark Road, Sturgis is having a Trunk & Treat from 2-4 p.m., Saturday. This is a fun, safe event for the whole family.
Trunk or Treat
Come to the Open Bible Church 2121 Colorado Drive, Sturgis from 5:30-7 p.m. Saturday.
Piedmont
Trunk or Treat
Grace United Methodist Church, 10060 Foothhill Dr. Piedmont invites people to stop by from 5-8 p.m. to pick up a special treat bag. Come into the church parking lot and walk through the carport with your children. This is being held in place of the Annual Fall Family Festival.
