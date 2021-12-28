Hall recognized for years of service to Parks, Recreation, and Forestry Advisory Board

SPEARFISH — Nancy Hall, second from left, was recognized for her years of service to the Spearfish Parks, Recreation, and Forestry Advisory Board during its Dec. 13 meeting.
Parks and Recreation Director Tyler Ehnes, left, Justin Griffith, board chair, second from right, and Kelley Dardis, board vice-chair, presented a plaque to Hall, who has served on the board for four years, fulfilling a one-year appointment for an open board position and then serving an additional three-year term by appointment.
“In her time with the board, Nancy has been instrumental in several projects,” Parks and Recreation Director Ehnes said. “Nancy was instrumental in writing and acquiring grant funds to help complete the pickleball court project in 2020. She was also very involved with the creation of the first Spearfish Parks and Rec Master Plan and was also involved in using the master plan to help the Park and Rec Director create a five-year park and rec capital improvement plan.”
Board members congratulated Hall and thanked her for her years of service.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.