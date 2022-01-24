Hall Jensen sees Meade County Auditor job as a challenge

STURGIS — A county auditor is a far cry from an international language interpreter, but sometimes God has other plans for your life, says newly appointed Meade County Auditor Helen Hall Jensen.
Hall Jensen believes that you bloom where you’re planted.
“I’m the kind of person that is going to put my heart and soul into whatever I do,” she said. “I’m very driven. I’m very dedicated to what I do. If I do it, I’m going to give it 110% no matter what.”
Hall Jensen grew up a missionary kid in Nazaré Paulista in the state of San Paulo in southeastern Brazil. Both her parents and grandparents served as missionaries.
She was home schooled for a time and also attended a local school in Brazil before leaving at the age of 17 to attend Sunshine Bible Academy in Miller.
She speaks both Portuguese and English as well as some Spanish.
Hall Jensen graduated from Sunshine Bible Academy in 2004 with a career goal of being an interpreter.
“I knew I loved languages. At one point I wanted to get a master’s in Spanish, travel the world and be an interpreter. Then, life happened, and I didn’t get that finalized,” she said.
Hall Jensen, who has taken classes at Black Hills State University, has had a variety of careers from an EMT to housekeeper and forklift operator.
Before coming to work for Meade County in 2020, Hall Jensen worked as a retail sales representative for Animal Health International.
“I absolutely love numbers. As a sales rep, I was dealing with my vets and my ranchers, and I know how hard it is to make money. As a sales rep, my goal was to make sales, but my personal goal was always to see what was best for the rancher and how could I help them use their money best,” she said.
Hall Jensen’s first job with the Meade County was in the treasurer’s office. She worked through two tax cycles in that office, before moving to the auditor’s office. The treasurer’s office brings in the money, but Hall Jensen admits she wanted to be in the auditor’s office where the money goes out to the taxing entities.
When a position opened up for deputy auditor, Hall Jensen applied and was hired.
“I had visited with Lisa (Schieffer, former Meade County auditor) about it, and she encouraged me to apply for the job,” she said.
She took the job in April 2021, but didn’t want to leave the treasurer’s office short-handed during tax season, so she asked to remain in that office before making the move over to auditor. Then, in early May 2021, Schieffer resigned after serving 28 years with the county.
Schieffer’s last official day with the county was May 31. Hall Jensen started in the auditor’s office on May 14.
“My ultimate goal when I applied for the job in the auditor’s office was that I was going to work under Lisa and learn everything I could learn from her until she retired. Then, eventually I would run for the office. But God had other plans,” she said. “Everything happened a whole lot faster than I expected.”
Hall Jensen has been in the office through the whole transition process since.
“I’m always up for a challenge and willing to learn,” she said.
Following Schieffer’s resignation, the Meade County Commission appointed Kevin Forrester as auditor. He held the dual roles of auditor and facilities/IT director for the county for seven months before resigning effective Tuesday, Jan. 25.
Forrester told the commission earlier this month that he feels strongly that the office staff, primarily Hall Jensen, are effective and will keep the office moving forward.
“I think it’s time to transition,” he told the commissioners. “It’s been a very growing experience for me. It’s been like drinking from a fire hose at times for sure. But, I think in the best interest of all parties, I think this is a good move.”
Life experiences have helped Hall Jensen become flexible and capable of doing whatever needs to be done, she said.
“I’ve been able to conquer a lot of fear and build a lot of confidence. Once you conquer your fears and you know that you just have to take it one step at a time. That has definitely helped me,” she said.
Growing up in Brazil the parents of missionaries has also broadened her horizons, Hall Jensen said.
“I can step out of the box and understand different people and different walks of life because I have lived in two totally different cultures,” she said. “You see things from a totally different perspective.”
Hall Jensen’s summary of skills on her resume sums up can-do attitude. “I am a dependable hard worker, an eager learner, and a willing student, who is excited about life and all that it has to offer. I enjoy working with people of all ages, problem solving and excelling in everything I set out to do.”
Hall Jensen said she has reached out to and received support from both the Pennington County and Lawrence County auditors during the transition.
“They’ve been very encouraging, as has the state, about helping us get through this,” she said.
Hall Jensen admits she had no idea of the scope of business done through the auditor’s office from voter registration to apportioning.
“The biggest challenge has been learning to do levies. I’ve heard auditors say levies are a hard thing to do because you don’t do that on a daily basis. But I don’t plan to back down. I plan to overcome it no matter what it takes,” she said.
She said she is continually looking for ways to not only better herself, but also the office.
Hall Jensen is a newlywed with two children of her own and four children of her new husband, Calvin Jensen, ranging in age from 11 to 22. They live in Sturgis.
