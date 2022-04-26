STURGIS — Christopher Hahn has always been in awe of libraries and what they offer communities.
And now, as the director of the Sturgis Public Library, he has some say in how they accomplish that.
“I’ve always liked to read, so it was sort of a natural fit,” Hahn said.
Hahn has spent the past 20 years teaching music courses at Black Hills State University and currently serves as the director of the Northern Hills Community Band. He says he saw the library job as an extension of a lifelong interest in history.
Hahn grew up in southern California. Both his parents were educators. The family moved to Wyoming and Hahn completed high school there. He attended Casper College before heading to the University of Miami where he initially sought an audio engineering degree.
“After a while down there, I realized they really were training you to be an electrical engineer so you could design the equipment as well as run it. I ended up shifting to another interest of mine which was music history.”
While there, he worked part time in the school’s music library which combined his two loves of music history and library science.
He ultimately returned to Wyoming and earned a master’s degree in music history and literature. About the same time, a temporary position opened in the music department at BHSU. That temporary gig turned into a 21-year career.
“The library stuff just kind of got pushed off to the side. I then realized it was kind of time for a change and this position opened up,” he said.
Actually, the assistant director position opened at the Sturgis Public Library and that is what Hahn applied for initially.
“They told me they wanted to hire me for the assistant position, but they wanted me to start as assistant and then when Julie (Moore-Peterson) retires to step into the director position,” he said.
So, from October to January, Moore-Peterson and Hahn were able to work together and she showed him the ropes before he took over the director job.
“So far, things are going well. I’m fortunate that every now and then I can give her a call if I have a question,” he said.
Hahn said his vision for the Sturgis Public Library is two-fold.
“We’re trying to keep the literacy aspect of it going through both print and digital serving what our patrons need,” he said. “The other side of it is programming. Humans need to interact with others face-to-face, and the way to do that is through programming, having things going on in the library that will bring people in.”
Statistics show that the average age of library attendees is going up, so one of the challenges for Hahn is to lower that average age. He sees programming as a way to accomplish that.
“Whether its story time or the summer reading program, we know that programming to specific age groups and interests is what libraries need to work on,” he said. “Providing more services in general I think is the direction we are headed.”
