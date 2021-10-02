Ground broken for senior housing in Sturgis

STURGIS — The dictionary defines perseverance as persistence in doing something despite difficulty or delay in achieving success.
Perseverance seemed to sum up the sentiment of the day Thursday as developers and supporters did a ceremonial groundbreaking for a new senior housing project in Sturgis.
The idea for more senior living options has been on the radar of Sturgis City leaders for nearly 20 years. A community needs assessment revealed the need for additional senior care options in Sturgis prior to 2004.
And, two housing studies done by the city, in 2014 and 2019, showed an ever-increasing need for senior housing.
This project, dubbed Dolan Creek Senior Housing, has been in the works since the Aspen Grove assisted living center was built on Moose Drive in Sturgis and opened in 2013.
The $9 million apartment living facility will feature 50 units in the three-story building. The first floor, with 14 units, will be assisted living; and floors two and three, with 36 units, will be independent senior living. Developers hope to have the facility ready for occupancy in November 2022.
Dolan Creek looked to be on track and ready to move forward as the Sturgis City Council approved a Tax Increment Finance district for the project in March of 2020.
Right after that was approved, the COVID-19 pandemic hit which threw off the financing for the project.
But supporters persevered, brainstorming ideas of how to overcome new issues brought on by the pandemic among which included the skyrocketing cost of building materials.
Sturgis Economic Development Corp. (SEDC) Executive Director Amanda Anglin said that since her first day on the job, nearly three years ago, senior housing has been a top priority.
Even with the challenges of facing COVID-19, revamping the building plans, rethinking the facility and facing high building costs, supporters knew they couldn’t abandon the senior housing plan, Anglin said.
“We were kinda in limbo there for awhile not knowing what we should do, but we just kept pushing forward,” she said.
Paul Bisson, a retired banker and chairman of the SEDC board, has been the driving force in keeping the senior housing project moving forward, Anglin said.
Bisson also was integral in seeing that Aspen Grove assisted living center was built.
“We made a mistake. We didn’t make it big enough. The demand has been excellent,” Bisson said of Aspen Grove.
The 22,000-square-foot Aspen Grove provides 33 apartment suites and offers a range of assisted living services. Management with EmpRes Healthcare at Aspen Grove said Thursday that their waiting list has been as many as 15 people at times in the past few years.
That made the need for additional senior living options even more critical.
The financing for the project comes from David Gustafson and Gustafson Builders. They will underwrite the project and then lease it to EmpRes Healthcare. Also helping with financing the $9 million project is the Sturgis Economic Development Corp., the city of Sturgis, the Greater Sturgis Lifecare Foundation, and low-interest loans.
“We were able to make it work for everybody,” Bisson said. “The collaboration that took place was so amazing.”
Terry Hermann, of the Greater Sturgis Lifecare Foundation who also worked with Bisson on the project, said Thursday’s groundbreaking was a long time coming.
“Finally,” Hermann said as she took the microphone. “We’re so proud to be a part of this project.”
She also commended Bisson for his work on keeping the dream of the senior living facility alive.
“I’d be remiss without thanking Paul Bisson, who has really been the steam behind this engine. Without his due diligence daily, hourly, by the minute, this would not be coming to fruition,” she said.
Having the new facility means that as senior residents age, they won’t have to look to outside of town for senior housing options.
“Back when this was proposed, we were watching many, many residents move out of our community, and it was such a hardship on families and it was expensive,” she said.
Hermann said she has spoken with some seniors who have moved to nearby communities for senior housing because there wasn’t something available in Sturgis who have told her they miss being in the community.
“We just knew that we had to keep this community together,” she said.
David Gustafson of Gustafson Development said his family bought the lot off Moose Drive for the senior housing about five and a half years ago.
“It has been a challenge to get to where we are today,” he said. “We’re glad to be here. We’re excited to be a part of the Sturgis family.”
Gustafson commended the city of Sturgis for all the help they offered in getting the project off the ground.
Mayor Mark Carstensen said that the project shows what perseverance can do.
“It’s definitely been a team effort,” he said.
The senior housing project is the largest private investment that has been done in Sturgis, the mayor said.
“This is historic and an honor to be a part of all this. It’s a true pleasure that this is being done,” he said.
