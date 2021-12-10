Ground breaking at Sky Ridge marks the beginning of phase 1 housing

SPEARFISH — City officials, and representatives from Dream Design International Inc., Zandstra Construction and HDR Engineering Company were on hand Thursday, for a groundbreaking ceremony to mark the beginning of the first houses to be built at the development.
“Today is the result of an all-in effort on the part of so many people who have contributed to this project,” said Jayna Watson, Spearfish city planner during the event.
Mayor Dana Boke thanked Spearfish Economic Development Corporation for initiating the project, as well as city staff and officials for their efforts in making it possible.
“I’m very proud that the city council, when it came to them they said, ‘yes,’” she said.
Boke said she hopes the project can serve as a statewide model to addressing affordable workforce housing in South Dakota.
“This is just a drop in the bucket, but we hope that it makes a big splash and gets the ball rolling.”
Kory Menken, executive director for Spearfish Economic Development Corporation, echoed Boke’s gratitude for all the hard work already pored into the development.
“As economic development one of the top issues we constantly hear from our business community is finding reasonably priced housing for their middle income workers,” he said. “This is really going to help provide home ownership opportunities for our skilled laborers, police officers, teachers, healthcare workers, retail professionals, and many others who want to both work and live in Spearfish.”
Hani Shafai, president of Dream Design International, the development company contracted to build the homes at Sky Ridge, said he and his team are proud to be a part of a project, which addresses a national issue.
“The affordable housing needs exist in every community around the country and only few of them are able and willing to take that challenge on and implement what they cane to really help their people within their communities,” he said.
The event marks the beginning of construction of the first three homes at Sky Ridge, with an additional 27 homes expected to begin construction in 2022. Over the next five years, the development will produce 150 homes ranging in price from $100,000 to the South Dakota Housing Development Authority’s first time homebuyers price limit, which is currently set at $300,000.
The project will also include recreational areas within the housing development as well as a 40-acre sports complex.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.