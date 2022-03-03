Grimm wins state Junior Duck Stamp Contest

SPEARFISH — A South Dakota teen has won the state Junior Duck Stamp contest for the third time.
Madison Grimm, 15, of Wallace, won Best of Show, for her paining of a green-winged teal.
Grimm won the contest in 2020 with a wood duck. That painting went on to win the national title. And she won in 2013 as a 6-year-old with a painting of a canvasback duck. She also won the national title that year.
Grimm is the daughter of renowned wildlife artist Adam Grimm who also got a start drawing and painting at an early age. When he was 21 years old he won the federal duck stamp contest in 1999, making him the youngest to win the nationwide contest.
This year, 132 entries from students throughout South Dakota were judged in four different age categories.
The national contest will be judged in April.
Local winners include:
Group I (Kindergarten through third grade)
1st Place
Alyssa Ehnes, 7, Spearfish
Alyson Obermueller, 9 Spearfish
Talia Thompson, 7, Belle Fourche
2nd Place
Simon McKenney, 7 Belle Fourche
Andrew Thompson, 6, Belle Fourche
3rd Place
Sadie Heeren, 6, Sturgis
Lucah Kornegay, 6, Sturgis
Group II (fourth through sixth grade)
1st Place
JD Heeren, 10, Sturgis
2nd Place
Grant Kornegay, 10, Sturgis
3rd Place
Kaeli Thompson, 12, Belle Fourche
Group III (seventh through ninth grade)
1st Place
Bailey Guttery, 15, Lead
Cody Winkler, 13, Newell
2nd Place
Genesis Franke, 14, Spearfish
Grace Heeren, 14, Spearfish
3rd Place
Selah Ehnes, 12, Spearfish
Miles Kornegay, 13, Sturgis
Group IV (10th – 12th grade)
2nd Place
Lydia Heeren, 15, Sturgis
Honorable Mentions:
Group II
Auriella Ehnes, 10, Spearfish
Thaddeus McKenney, 12, Belle Fourche
Titus Thompson, 10 Belle Fourche
Group III
Wesley Obermueller, 12, Spearfish
Calev Owen, 15, Sturgis
Isaiah Owen, 15, Sturgis
Timothy Thompson, 13 Belle
Daniel Walker, 12 Whitewood
Esther Grace Walker, 13, Whitewood
