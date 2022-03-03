Grimm wins state Junior Duck Stamp Contest

Madison Grimm, 15, of Wallace, S.D., won Best of Show with her painting of a green-winged teal. This marked the third time she won the state contest. Courtesy photo

SPEARFISH — A South Dakota teen has won the state Junior Duck Stamp contest for the third time.

Madison Grimm, 15, of Wallace, won Best of Show, for her paining of a green-winged teal.

Grimm won the contest in 2020 with a wood duck. That painting went on to win the national title. And she won in 2013 as a 6-year-old with a painting of a canvasback duck. She also won the national title that year.

Grimm is the daughter of renowned wildlife artist Adam Grimm who also got a start drawing and painting at an early age. When he was 21 years old he won the federal duck stamp contest in 1999, making him the youngest to win the nationwide contest.

This year, 132 entries from students throughout South Dakota were judged in four different age categories.

The national contest will be judged in April.

Local winners include:

Group I (Kindergarten through third grade)

1st Place

Alyssa Ehnes, 7, Spearfish    

Alyson Obermueller, 9 Spearfish

Talia Thompson, 7, Belle Fourche

2nd Place    

Simon McKenney, 7 Belle Fourche

Andrew Thompson, 6, Belle Fourche

3rd Place

Sadie Heeren, 6, Sturgis

Lucah Kornegay, 6, Sturgis

        

Group II (fourth through sixth grade)

1st Place

JD Heeren, 10, Sturgis   

2nd Place

Grant Kornegay, 10, Sturgis    

3rd Place

Kaeli Thompson, 12, Belle Fourche         

   

Group III (seventh through ninth grade)

1st Place

Bailey Guttery, 15, Lead

Cody Winkler, 13, Newell

2nd Place

Genesis Franke, 14, Spearfish    

Grace Heeren, 14, Spearfish    

3rd Place

Selah Ehnes, 12, Spearfish    

Miles Kornegay, 13, Sturgis

        

Group IV (10th – 12th grade)

2nd Place

Lydia Heeren, 15, Sturgis    

Honorable Mentions:

Group II

Auriella Ehnes, 10, Spearfish

Thaddeus McKenney, 12, Belle Fourche

Titus Thompson, 10 Belle Fourche

Group III

Wesley Obermueller, 12, Spearfish

Calev Owen, 15, Sturgis

Isaiah Owen, 15, Sturgis

Timothy Thompson, 13 Belle

Daniel Walker, 12 Whitewood

Esther Grace Walker, 13, Whitewood

To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.