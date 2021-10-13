Greater Belle Fourche Foundation seeking applicants for 2021 grants

BELLE FOURCHE –– It’s that time of year again – the First Interstate Bank Greater Belle Fourche Foundation is seeking applicants for the 2021 foundation fund.
The First Interstate Greater Belle Fourche Fund officially partnered with the South Dakota Community Foundation in 1989 as a way of supporting nonprofit and charitable projects and organizations in and around the community. The fund is a permanent endowment with the South Dakota Community Foundation and managed by a local board of directors. To date, $334,000 has been raised by the board, who have also distributed over $267,940 in grants back to the community.
The foundation board is seeking applications for the 2021funds. Applications will be accepted until Nov. 19.
For more information or to pick up an application, stop by the Belle Fourche First Interstate Bank branch, located at 41 Fifth Ave., or call 892-2041.
