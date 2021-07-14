SPEARFISH — Sparks from a construction project were the impetus for a grass fire Tuesday morning at the former Passion Play property.
The fire, reported around 10:20 a.m., grew quickly in the hot and blustery conditions.
Travis Ladson, chief of the Spearfish Fire Department, described how the fire started.
“An individual was doing construction suing a chop saw, which does throw good sparks, (cutting metal pipe), Ladson said. He wetted down the whole area, but the wind must have carried a spark farther than normal into the taller grass starting the fire.”
The fire quickly grew prompting Ladson to call for mutual aid from Belle Fourche, and for all the brush trucks and as many Spearfish firefighters as possible.
The flames threatened the buildings, at times they were visible only feet away, but did not damage them.
“One of the things that made this fire interesting from the start was the variable wind changes,” he said. “We had it where the fire was blowing southwest, and then straight west, and then north. We had five to six wind changes.
“Our big concern was getting on scene,” Ladson continued. “We did not want it getting into any of the structures – that was priority number one. Then it was stopping the grass fire on the north, northwest side.”
Residents along St. Joe Street were warned of the fire and possible evacuation.
“We had a parking lot and a road this thing had to go over, but we wanted to do what was right and get that warning out to people in case this thing would blow up on us.”
Fortunately the fire was contained by 11:45 a.m. and declared out an hour later.
One fawn deer was killed in the fire.
