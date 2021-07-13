Grass fire burns in old Passion Play property

SPEARFISH — A grass fire burned in the former Passion Play property Tuesday morning. The fire was reported around 10:20 a.m. and fire crews quickly responded.
The fire neared several buildings used to house animals during the performance. It was not clear how large the fire grew, one report on fire radio scanner traffic, indicated it was about an acre in size; however that was not an official report.
The fire has been knocked down and fire crews remain on the scene.
Continue to follow the Black Hills Pioneer for updates.
