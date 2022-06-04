EDITOR’S NOTE: After the late April snowstorm, local photographer Les Heiserman began hearing from his followers that people who frequented Spearfish Canyon to view the mountain goats had not seen the eldest female, one Heiserman dubbed Granny Nanny. He ventured up and also could not find her, so we asked him to write about his experiences with her and the other goats.
SPEARFISH — Have you seen the mountain goats in Spearfish Canyon?
Almost six years ago, the one I call “Granny Nanny” found the Canyon, and decided to stick around. In the past, various groups of goats have come and gone, but her story is different.
She’s one of 21 brought from Utah to Custer State Park, in 2013.
She didn’t stay there long, though. I first noticed her in Spearfish Canyon in 2016. Somehow, she made her way from Custer State Park to Spearfish Canyon, on her own! It turned out to be a perfect place for mountain goats, the steep Canyon walls are the ideal escape terrain, where they can out-climb anything that comes after them.
Another year went by, and then somehow, a male, called a billy, found his way here, and a family was formed.
Granny Nanny was tagged and radio collared in Custer State Park, so the South Dakota Game, Fish, and Parks has a record of her. They thought she was about 5 when she came to the Hills in 2013, which makes her around 14 now, the high end of a mountain goat’s life expectancy.
Until just recently, Granny Nanny has held her own pretty good. She’s showing her age, now, her horns are broken, and she’s distanced herself from the others. I haven’t seen her for a while, so I have to wonder how she’s doing.
The billy is still around, plus a couple generations of offspring — seven besides Granny Nanny, the matriarch.
If you’re lucky, sometimes you can see them on the cliffs, usually somewhere around Bridal Veil Falls. Watch out for them on the road, sometimes they come down to lick the salt on the road, or graze, or get a drink from Spearfish Creek.
If you get a chance, watch them for a while, and you’ll be amazed. They fearlessly go up and down the cliffs, to unbelievable places. Sometimes they just jump for joy, just happy to be in Spearfish Canyon. Please don’t try to pet or feed them, they’re still wild animals that have to survive in the wild.
Watch them a while, and you’ll see that spirit of the wild. Their climbing skills, their perseverance, the pure joy of just being there, might leave you awestruck.
END NOTE: Heiserman reported that on May 17 the GF&P found Granny Nanny dead and removed her radio collar. A new generation of kids are now being born to the other goats of Spearfish Canyon
