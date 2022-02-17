Grand Lodge of Montana presents Shedd 70-year Masonic pin

DEADWOOD — On Feb. 8, Deadwood Golden Star Lodge #7 Logan James (Jim) Shedd was presented his 70-year pin and certificate at a special ceremony at Ashlar Lodge #29 in Billings, Mont., as a courtesy for Deadwood Lodge and the Grand Lodge of South Dakota.
Officiating in this ceremony was Bill Murphy, grand master of Masons of Montana; Dave Schantz, senior grand warden, Grand Lodge of Montana; Jason Smith, senior grand deacon; Darren DeHass, grand chaplain; Dylan Crouse, grand organist; and John Hugdahl, grand historian.
Shedd became a Mason on May 11, 1951 in the Deadwood Masonic Lodge.
He and his wife, Marilyn ran Shedd Jewelers in Deadwood for many years.
