PIEDMONT — A youth mission trip to the Seattle area seven years ago planted a seed which has blossomed into a thriving garden ministry for Grace United Methodist Church in Piedmont.
Don Hilton served as a chaperone on the mission trip which took participants to various locations around Seattle for service work. One of the locations was a community garden.
“I started thinking about our church here in Piedmont and how we have 10 acres of land around the church,” said Hilton, a retired Rapid City Area Schools teacher.
The year after the mission trip, Hilton and other volunteers created a 30-foot by 30-foot garden. In the years since, it has grown to 30 by 120 feet.
Grace United Methodist Pastor John Britt said talk of building on that ministry by offering a community garden began last year. He spoke with Piedmont city officials to gauge interest in such an endeavor. They believed there would be interest, so the church forged ahead.
“Originally, it was just going to be a 60 by 60 with 12 plots,” he said.
Then church member Jamie Brennan, an assistant professor/research Extension Specialist for South Dakota State University (SDSU); and his wife, Prairey Walkling, an SDSU Extension Family & Community Health Field Specialist based in Rapid City, suggested Britt write a grant to get some funds to develop the community garden even more.
Walkling suggested they could possibly do raised beds for people who had challenges to a traditional ground-level garden. The project grew from there to include picnic tables and a shade shelter.
“We wanted to make it a place to come to instead of just a garden,” Britt said.
They also hope to put in a road to the site and create a gravel parking area for the community gardeners.
The church has an application for the garden plots and raised beds on its website at https://www.gracepiedmont.com/communitygarden or with questions about the program, you can call the church at 605-787-4858.
Plots available include 15-feet by 15-feet, 12-feet by 20-feet, and 16-feet by 3-foot raised beds. There are even raised beds that are shorter that are handicap accessible.
A Girl Scout troop, which meets for their monthly meeting at Grace United Methodist Church, already has spoken for one of the plots, Britt said.
“They’re going to teach the girls how to garden and plan to donate the food to the food bank in Piedmont,” he said.
Roughly 95% of the church garden’s produce is donated to four local organizations – The Piedmont Valley Food Bank, Abbott House, Cornerstone Rescue Mission, and women’s shelters in Sturgis and Rapid City.
“In the spirit of that garden, we have asked folks who plant in the community garden to donate 10% to a neighbor, to a family in need that they know of or to the food bank,” Britt said.
The church provides not only the ready-to-plant garden plot, but also a sprinkler system for the community garden participants.
“We have big sprinklers set up on tri-pods that will water three times a week,” Britt said.
Community gardeners also have access to a garden shed filled with rakes, shovels and hoes. Funding for that came from the Dakotas Conference of the United Methodist Church.
On a recent Saturday morning, church volunteers were planting potatoes and other produce seeds in the church garden. Some vegetables planted included summer squash, zucchini, okra, beets, turnips, cabbage, lettuce, spinach, tomatoes, peppers, green beans, cantaloupe, and pumpkins.
Hilton’s wife, Cherie, has taken on the role of garden coordinator. She inventories the donated seed packets and determines how many rows of each item will be planted.
“We always plant a bunch of potatoes and green beans. We plant new things every once in a while, just to try them,” she said.
Cherie Hilton comes by gardening naturally.
“I grew up on a farm, and we always had a garden,” Hilton said. “The neat thing here is that the whole community gets involved. It’s so great to share it with the homeless, the foodless, and the church as well.”
The garden group also is expanding to fruits by planting strawberries, as well as apple and plum trees last year, Cherie Hilton said.
Wednesday nights during the summer is the usually garden-tending night at the church garden, Britt said.
“Part way through the season, we will come on a Saturday for a massive clean-up of weeds,” he said.
The church has been blessed with needed elements for the gardens, Britt said. When one area resident learned of their community garden project, he offered up barn wood to build the raised beds.
Then, when Britt went in search of mulch for the beds, he had to look no further than Western Forest Products in Piedmont.
“They had donated mulch for our prayer garden, so we asked about mulch for our community garden,” he said.
An employee of the company said she had been following the progress of the community garden on Facebook and thought that maybe they could use mulch the company had inadvertently packaged in the wrong sized bags which couldn’t be sold.
“At every turn, we have been so blessed with this project. We hope it will, in turn, be a blessing to our community,” Britt said.
