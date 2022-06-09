Grace period for short term rental applications expires July 30

LEAD — It’s nearly past time for short term rental owners to register their businesses with the city.
Lead City Commissioner Kayla Klein reminded residents that the 90-day grace period for short term rental owners to fill out an application with the city will expire July 30. After that, owners who have not registered will be assessed a $100 fine for every day they do not comply with the ordinance.
So far, Lead City Administrator John Wainman said the city has had 21 property owners pick up applications, but he did not have information about how many have been turned in.
Klein asked Wainman to draft letters to all property owners in Lead, reminding them of the new ordinance. “I think it would be due diligence on our part that we write a letter,” she said. “I know it went out in the water bill. I think we should write a letter to every Lead resident and follow up with some of those rental companies like Executive Lodging. I just think an extra step of communication will be good for folks.”
Following much debate about the matter, last April Lead city officials passed an ordinance that requires short term rental owners within city limits to register with the city with an application. The ordinance also requires owners to report their state sales tax license number, register with the S.D. Department of Health, and obtain a state health inspection. For properties that do not qualify to receive a state inspection, such as rental units in Caledonia Condominiums, the Lead City Building Inspector will perform a health inspection using a checklist that is included with the new ordinance.
The stated purpose for the ordinance was for city officials to have a way to track the number of short term rentals, and to allow the opportunity for city officials to discuss pertinent ordinances and policies with property owners.
For at least the first 90 days, the application process is free for all short term rental owners. City officials stated in April that they will determine a future application fee based on the amount of time city employees spend on the process.
