Grace Lutheran First Tuesdays starts this week

DEADWOOD — You’ve heard of Fat Tuesday. Well, get ready for First Tuesdays. Members of Grace Lutheran Church were looking for a new and different way to benefit the community, at the same time bridging a gap and filling a niche.
Enter First Tuesdays.
“We want to fill a need in the community,” said Grace Lutheran Church Board Secretary Rene Larson. “We want to find a need and fill a need. There are so many kids that are going home with the backpack program, coats, shoes, mittens, there’s a lot of borderline employed people, low income. We thought, if we could find a niche and we could meet a need and feed people would be, to me, one of the best things you could do for a community is to feed the people in need.”
Need doesn’t just mean needy.
“The church wants to be more involved in the community, as much as we can and we thought we would try a free community meal, once a month through the winter,” said Larson. “We talked to some of our parents through the Sunday School and they thought Tuesday nights might be good because after sports, they’re tired and they don’t want to cook. We don’t want to interfere with Wednesday Burger Night, different dates like this, so we opted for a Tuesday and we’re starting October 5.”
With the goal of providing a place to both congregate and commune, First Tuesdays is meant for anyone and everyone.
“We thought we might be able to meet needs with busy families. They’re too tired to cook, don’t want to cook, don’t want to do dishes, don’t want to deal with it,” Larson said. “Elderly people that don’t want to stay home, single people that don’t want to eat alone, people who just want to see people. This year has been so hard on people not being able to get out.”
Larson said the church is sanitized once a week, on Mondays, which lends itself well to opening up for the meal on the first Tuesday of the month.
“We’re going to offer comfort foods,” she said. “Our first meal’s going to be sloppy joes, baked beans, coleslaw. We’re always going to offer mac ‘n cheese option for the kids and then we’re going to have things like fruit and stuff for dessert and not a bunch of sweets, because we don’t want to wind the kids up.”
Larson said seed money for the project was provided by Private Financial.
“If this goes over, we might be looking for sponsorships, but that’s down the road a ways,” she said.
First Tuesdays will be held Tuesday 4:30-6:30 p.m. in the Grace Lutheran Church fellowship hall at 827 Main Street in Deadwood, which is handicap accessible from the parking lot back door.
“We’re offering healthy meals. You come in, you eat, there’s no obligation for funding or anything like that. Just trying to find something nobody’s doing in the community by furnishing a complete, cooked, sit-down meal,” Larson said.
First Tuesdays will run through March, 2022.
“This year’s going to be our testing year to see what works for most people and if there is a need, just take feedback, see if it works,” Larson said. “Anybody and everybody is welcome.”
For more information or to help with the cause, call the church at 578-2219.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.