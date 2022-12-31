SPEARFISH — Passing away in November 1944, Grace Balloch wrote in her will: “To the City of Spearfish, to be used as a nucleus for a city library, I give and bequeath all my books, and I request that a committee be appointed by the Mayor of the City of Spearfish to take charge of this bequest.”
On June 23, 1945, Grace Balloch Memorial Library opened for business.
Now in a different building, with quite a bit more inventory, the library is still a staple in the community.
Now, thanks to a donation announced Wednesday, the library’s children’s area will be revamped.
Library Director Amber Wilde said that the $25,000 donation came from a local family who uses the library and wanted to help out.
“The inspiration (for updating) really was the family was looking to donate some money to the library.” Wilde said. “They have a young child who uses the library pretty frequently and wanted to make it fresh for the kids.”
The children’s area was last renovated in 2008, Wilde said, pointing out that the characters up on the wall currently are a little outdated. The updates will include new furniture, fresh paint, new décor, and new activities.
“(We have) a lot of kids that come in for story time and the families hang out here, so we just wanted to do something fun for them, and make it a little bit more of a hang out area.” Wilde said.
Because there isn’t any construction taking place, Wilde said she doesn’t think the children’s area will be completely closed off at any time while the updates are taking place.
“There may be some areas that will be temporarily off-limits while paints drying, or something like that,” Wilde said.
Wilde said that the updates would be done by maintenance staff, library staff, and some assistance from the city staff as well.
“We should be able to do (the upgrades) in-house.” Wilde said.
So far, the library staff has already placed an initial order for materials, but with shipping delays, Wilde expects the project to be completed at the end of April, hopefully before their summer reading program.
“We’re (the library staff) excited about it and very grateful to the family (that donated).” Wilde said. “We’re just really grateful to the family to make it a better-look(ing) area for the kids to really enjoy and families to be able to spend time in the library.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.