Governor’s Office of Economic Development reps discuss workforce measures

PIERRE — Two representatives from the Governor’s Office of Economic Development (GOED) presented to the group of Spearfish residents during Spearfish Day Tuesday at the Capitol in Pierre about the efforts being made to steer the economic flow of the state.
Chris Schilken, deputy commissioner, and Joe Fiala, partner relations director, said 2021 saw $1.7 billion in capital investments across the state, generating 3,700 new jobs.
“Workforce is a challenge, but if you don’t keep helping businesses move forward on their next thing, pretty soon you’re behind the eight ball,” Fiala said.
To help support the influx of workers to the state, Schilken said the GOED has introduced a workforce-housing bill into the legislature.
“The workforce housing bill is challenging because you have some folks in legislature that believe government shouldn’t be involved in housing,” Schilken explained.
Originally the bill proposed $200 million in grants to support workforce housing projects in the state.
“That bill has been moved around quite a bit with different amendments and different things, so I can’t say that I can promise anything, but I know it’s going to be, I think, challenging to get all in to the finish,” he added.
Over the past two years, South Dakota has seen a major uptick in business growth. Fiala said the GOED works with in-state and out-of-state businesses at all stages of development.
“We send out and RFI, a request for information, to Kory (Menken, executive director of Spearfish Economic Development Corporation), and all of his colleagues across the state saying, ‘what sites do you have in your community that meet the specifications for this company,’” he said.
Fiala said that over the past two years, RFI activity increased 270% compared to 2019.
“Since we’re at kind of a different stage in the pandemic then we were a couple years ago, we don’t have as many out-of-state companies kicking the tires. They’re still looking but not as many,” he said. “So we have a lot more South Dakota companies that have figured out, ‘oh, this is an environment where we can change our business model, look at different markets and maybe grow in a different way.”
Schilken said the industry markets haven’t changed much in South Dakota, but the investment capital in those industries has boomed in recent years.
“When we first started, a $10 million to $20 million project was a big thing, and now we’re seeing $200 million,” he said.
Schilken sited agriculture and advanced manufacturing as two of the most populated industries in the state, with cyber security on the rise into the future.
“I think that’s going to be a huge industry, kind of the newest one, and then also with Ellsworth Air Force Base and the (B-21) bomber out there, a lot of defense contracting,” he said. “We’re just getting ready to start marketing for that.”
As the GOED tracks the incoming growth of businesses and industries, Schilken said the Black Hills appears to be in the highest demand.
“I think we’ve risen to the top of a lot of people’s site selection process based on the way we’ve handled the last couple of years,” Schilken said. “Every company wants to be in the Black Hills if they’re leaving … states like California, Washington, the Black Hills is what they think of. As these people transition out of those states, I think, I don’t see them going East River as much.”
Fiala said the GOED is focusing on a two-pronged marketing campaign for South Dakota.
“First, to let people know from out of state that we have jobs here and we need them,” he said. “And then that’s followed up by providing, through some grants to some communities, the ability to do some workforce incentives to help people relocate.”
As more and more businesses move into and expand in South Dakota, the question on many resident’s minds is how to strike a balance between bringing in people to fill workforce needs and over-crowding the small towns and communities.
“It’s all about planning and adjusting, and being nimble if you can,” Fiala said.
“I’m aggressive, so I think growing is good just because at some point you’re either growing or you’re dying, that’s the old theory and you can’t have both,” Schilken said. “I think growth is good, some growing pains for sure, but that’s better than, I think, the alternative when your grocery stores are closing, your gas stations are closing, and your dentist is leaving, medical providers are not coming, those are all consequences of a community that’s not growing.”
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.