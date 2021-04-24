Gottlob named National Distinguished Principal

SPEARFISH — Nick Gottlob, the principal of West and Mountain View elementary schools in Spearfish, was named the 2021 South Dakota National Distinguished Principal.
Gottlob, who was hired in 2014, received the news April 12.
“Mr. Easton had called me over for a meeting to review our current and upcoming work on the District Strategic Planning process,” Gottlob said. “Since that’s something I’ve been an active part of, I didn’t think anything of it. We held a meeting in his office after school, which he concluded with asking me to go to the Board room and make sure it was set up for the regularly scheduled Board meeting that evening where I and a team of staff were presenting. When I walked in the Board room, I was pleasantly greeted by my family — wife and kids, as well as many of the staff from Mountain View, West and District colleagues. It was certainly an honor and great way to find out with the people I’m lucky enough to work with every day - and my family who understand and support the needs and time it takes to serve as a Principal.”
Kirk Easton, superintendent of the Spearfish School District, said the recognition was well-deserved.
“On behalf of the Spearfish School District, I would like to congratulate Mr. Nick Gottlob as the 2021 South Dakota National Distinguished Principal,” Easton said. “… Mr. Gottlob has supported students through building a positive team culture in Spearfish as well as focusing on, ‘What will move our students forward. …’ During his tenure as an elementary principal, Mr. Gottlob has served as an advocate for students, teachers, and the greater education community through work at the state and federal level.”
Colleagues, who also serve as principals, and on the South Dakota Association of School Principals Executive Board, nominated Gottlob.
“Having your effort and work recognized is certainly appreciated, and it’s humbling to be selected,” he said. “I am thankful for the opportunity and the support of my colleagues. But an award like this is more about the collective work of our schools and system, than me personally. I have been incredibly blessed to have the opportunity to work with the staff of our schools and serve the students, families and community of Spearfish. Awards like this are humbling and an honor - but I believe in large part are a reflection of the group of folks I get to work with. I have the great privilege of working with a community of professionals who invest their time and energy every day in serving our community and kids. That’s the work and effort that deserves recognition — I’m just fortunate to be a part of it.
“What this recognition does allow me to continue doing though, is serve as an advocate and voice for public school and education,” he added
Gottlob now serves as South Dakota’s nominee for the National Association of Elementary School Principals national title, and he is expected to be recognized at the South Dakota Association of Elementary School Principals banquet at the Principals’ Conference in Deadwood in June.
