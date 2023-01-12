GOP lawmaker files bill to ban ranked choice voting
PIERRE — A lawmaker who hopes to be the next chairman of the South Dakota Republican Party, state Sen. John Wiik, R-Big Stone City, wants to ban ranked choice voting.

Ranked choice voting refers to any voting system in which voters rank their choice of candidate by ordered preference. Those rankings are used to determine a winner in the event no candidate wins a majority of ballots on which they appear as voters’ first preference.

