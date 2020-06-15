Good Witch Cake Shop now open in Sturgis

STURGIS — Shelby Spratt is a firm believer that life is short, so you should eat the cake first.
Spratt may have a vested interest in that mantra. She’s the owner of a new Sturgis business - The Good Witch Cake Shop.
For the last several years, Spratt has done wedding cakes, birthday cakes, and small catering events as a “cottage industry” business out of her home.
But now, she has a store front in the Boulder Canyon Plaza near Pizza Ranch in Sturgis, and is open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Spratt said she always wanted to open her own shop, but it really became an important goal after working at Coconut’s Bakery in Maui, Hawaii.
“The owners really worked with me, teaching me the business side of things, which really encouraged me to continue moving in this direction. Now, 20 years later, it’s finally happened,” she said.
Spratt began working in the kitchen at a young age helping her mom and grandma.
“I’ve always had a love of baking and it carried forward after high school when I went to culinary school at the New England Culinary Institute in Vermont,” she said.
Spratt learned various aspects of the food service industry working in a number of different settings including the Ritz Carlton (Maui, Hawaii), Coconut’s Bakery (Maui, Hawaii), Deer Valley Ski Resort (Park City, Utah), a few smaller private bakeries, as well as out of her own home.
While there are so many baked goods Spratt likes to make, she admits that creating wedding cakes is her favorite.
“It’s great to work with the brides in creating something unique to make another part of that day extra special,” she said.
In addition to whole cakes, The Good Witch Bakery offers cake by the slice, fresh-baked muffins, cinnamon rolls, scones, quiche, cheesecake, cupcakes and a limited lunch menu that changes daily.
They also offer Dark Canyon Coffees and Teas.
“As things continue to grow, we will offer a daily soup and expand the lunch offerings,” she said.
Spratt said she tries to have a gluten-free alternative available each day. Most recent gluten-free items that were a hit with the customers were brownies with raspberry buttercream and almond macaroon cake.
People should come by and sample some of her baked goods, Spratt said.
“I feel that there are not many bakeries that do the home-made items we offer, and besides...life is short, eat the cake first!”
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.