Good things come on 3s

DEADWOOD — Featuring plenty of trike games, a plethora of themed rides, a post-parade show ‘n shine, and even a dang wedding, the Deadwood 3 Wheeler Rally (D3WR) rolls into Deadwood Friday through July 15 with spots still available for those wanting to cinch up their saddle bags and ride.
D3WR Event Coordinator Teresa Schanzenbach said this, the eighth annual, could be the largest yet.
“We believe 2022 will be the largest trike rally to date and are planning on 1,000 attendees for the five-day event,” she said. “Last year, even with COVID-19 still lurking, we had 854 registered riders on 553 trikes. Starting in 2015, the Deadwood 3 Wheeler Rally is now in its eighth year. It continues to expand every year with many of our attendees coming back year after year.”
That said, because the event brings back a loyal following each year, D3WR organizers try to change things up a bit each year for returning trikers.
“This year, we will hang the state flags from each state represented, which is generally around 44, and have an 8’ x 12’ Deadwood backdrop for photo opportunities. Karaoke has been such a big hit the past few years that we expanded it to two evenings. There is a wide genre of music being sung by some very talented people of all ages.”
Vendors new and old will be featured at Rally Central and the Can-am “Ladies Only” ride will be heading west to Devil’s Tower for a day of riding and sightseeing.
“We have the local band Foggy Notion playing on Wednesday night and we have a new ride organized by trike enthusiast Paul Marquardt of Watertown,” Schanzenbach said. “Vanderhalls, Polaris Slingshots and other trikes, sometimes referred to as auto-cycles, will be doing a ride through the Badlands National Park.”
Now nearly a decade old, the Trike Show ‘n Shine continues to grow in participants.
“This year we will be awarding Best of Show for individual brands of trikes,” Schanzenbach said. “Harley Davidsons will compete with their own, as will the other prominent trike brands in attendance. It will add a different element to an already popular event taking place on Historic Main Street.”
New games are also planned for the Trike Games to Skill to allow for more participation from the auto-cyclers.
“Because they handle a bit differently and take more space to maneuver than other three-wheelers, it has been difficult in the past for them to participate,” Schanzenbach said. “This year, we will give them a chance to perform for the crowd while undertaking obstacle courses and other challenging games of skill.”
Finally, a unique and heart-felt event a two-some in attendance at D3WR will share with other attendees.
“We will be conducting a wedding for a couple from Iowa,” Schanzenbach said. “Dave Etherington has been at every trike rally and with his growing list of friends that also attend, he and his bride Sandy decided to exchange their vows in July during the trike rally. While it is not the first wedding to take place during D3WR, it will be the first wedding that is part of the scheduled activities. We are excited to make their day extra special.”
Schanzenbach said the event has grown significantly, due to a few factors.
“Past registrants are happy with how this event is organized and run. and they are not shy about letting others know. Attendees feel like family when they are here and come back to see old friends and make new ones,” she said. “Living here, we take it for granted, but the beauty of the Black Hills and the excitement to ride the roads never gets old for them. Finally, Deadwood’s Bid 8 supports the event monetarily which allows us to plan a top-notch event for the attendees and city of Deadwood personnel help make sure the event runs smoothly by assisting where needed and requested. Overall, Deadwood is very welcoming to the attendees.”
The D3WR targets older riders that are young at heart, is much smaller, and has a different feel about it than the Sturgis Rally.
“We like that, and so do our attendees,” Schanzenbach said. “More than likely, they were riding a motorcycle up until some physical limitation happened and they couldn’t. They still want to ride but they now feel safer with three wheels. You will never meet a nicer bunch of men and women and that’s one reason First Gold Gaming Resort keeps organizing it every year. “
Another D3WR bonus is it’s far enough in advance of the Sturgis Rally that the roads are still relatively open and easy to navigate.
“Unlike in August,” Schanzenbach said. “It is close enough to the Sturgis Rally dates where riders can go over and look around and pick up merchandise. We focus more on enjoying scenic rides and afternoon to early evening social events. Everyone is pretty much tucked in by 10 p.m.”
These days, a three-wheeler comes in multiple forms and fashions and all are welcome at the D3WR.
“We see a little bit of everything and even though many of the trikes are Can-am Spyders, we are an advocate of all makes and models of three-wheeled machines to attend,” Schanzenbach said. “We also let regular motorcycles enjoy the event if they are with a three-wheeled companion. In 2021, we had 371 Can-Am, 82 Harley Davidsons, 34 Honda, 18 Slingshot, 12 Vanderhalls and 36 miscellaneous three-wheelers.”
Schanzenback said there are many opportunities for the general public to enjoy the D3WR trikes.
“We will have a heroes welcome on Monday afternoon for the Road Warrior Foundation riders. Everyone is welcome to show their support of these wounded vets by standing on Main Street and cheering them on. That will happen around 3:30 p.m.,” she said. “Spectators can vote for their favorite trike at the Show n’ Shine on Wednesday from 11:30- 2 p.m., and the Trike Light Parade will happen on July 14 night around 8:30 p.m. All these activities happen on Deadwood’s Historic Main Street.”
To register or for more information, visit www.d3wr.com or send an email to teresas@firstgold.com.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.