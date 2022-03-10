Golden Sprinkler Award presented to Gilmore Apartments

DEADWOOD — Property, lives, and other potential losses were saved in a recent apartment fire at the Gilmore Hotel, thanks to a ceiling sprinkler unit that kicked in on cue.
As a result of that catastrophic aversion, the Deadwood Volunteer Fire Department bestowed the Golden Sprinkler award upon the Gilmore Apartments at Monday’s Deadwood City Commission meeting.
“Close to 30 years ago, we pushed hard, the fire department did, to put sprinklers in our commercial structures around the city of Deadwood, which has made it a much safer place for our community,” said Ken Hawki of the department. “It took a lot of work to do that. The fire department worked hard, as did the city commission and mayor at the time, to get this through.”
Hawki said that on March 4, 2021, there was a fire in a historic structure in Deadwood.
“Because of the sprinkler — basically what happened, the resident came home, fell asleep right after he put something on the stove after coming home from work,” Hawki said. “Whatever was on the stove boiled dry or burned dry, caught the adjacent fixtures on fire. It burned hot enough to set off the one sole sprinkler in the room. The resident slept through all of this. The sprinkler head put the fire out and his neighbors were able to rescue him and get everybody out of the building safely. This couldn’t’ve been accomplished without the push, years ago, to put sprinklers in most of our buildings on Main Street.”
Hawki said there was a second half to the story.
“We fought hard to get them in, but the owners have to take over from there and properly maintain and inspect them each year,” Hawki said. “So we created a Golden Sprinkler Award. This award is given to somebody who has taken on that job, taken care of the maintenance and upkeep on their sprinkler system and consequently saving lives and saving properties in Deadwood.”
Mayor David Ruth, Jr. thanked Gilmore Hotel owner Toby Keehn, who was present to accept the award.
“Thank you for your efforts, because that, obviously, helped save the property, as well as the tenants,” Ruth said.
Keehn said there are 14 apartments in the Gilmore Hotel building.
