LEAD — The Golden Gang has been busy.
Preparations for this year’s Lead Easter egg hunt event began the day after last year’s hunt and with hundreds of volunteer egg prep hours under their Easter bonnets, along with donations made from dozens of local businesses, the Golden Gang Easter egg hunt hops into action 10 a.m. Saturday in Manuel Brothers Park, with a scramble for 8,000 eggs.
“Really, it’s just a year project for me,” said Rita Loeffen, the Golden Gang Easter egg hunt chairwoman. I washed and sanitized the recycled eggs and then my mother puts them back together and matches them for me all year long. She just finished a tub last night.”
For more than 20 years, members of the Golden Gang have banded together to orchestrate this eggcellent event.
So what inspires their efforts?
“It’s for kids,” the group replied, one at a time, adding. “And we’re grandmas and moms and great-grandmas.”
For the majority of the year, Loeffen stashes the loot in a room at her Hair’s to You salon, simply nicknamed, “The Egg Room.”
“I go collect all the donations. Esther (Lux) used to do it,” Loeffen said, estimating it takes $5,000 to cook up the egg hunt. “This is all supported by donations from the community. I won Souper Starz in February. That was $1,035. I spent $1,800 on the bikes. We have six bikes we give away.”
The Easter egg hunt, started more than two decades ago, was originally started by Bev York, had a hiatus, and was again picked up by Esther Lux.
“I think Esther and I had it figured out that last year was going to be 20 years, so this would be 21 years,” Loeffen said.
Although Loeffen has never taken a spring count of egg hunters, this year she will.
“I always say 200, but to be honest with you, we’ve never had a count, but this year, I am going to try,” she said. “Common Cents gives me 250 Icee cards, and I am going to have somebody standing at the gates and when people come with kids, hand them out, and if they run out, then we know. Because it’s for just kids 12 and younger. So when people come through, I’ve got two people who are going to stand at the two different entrances at the park.”
Because the hundreds of volunteer hours performed by the Golden Gang are gobbled up by eager egg hunters in less than a minute, Loeffen has found a way to stretch the event out a little longer.
“I have started to do just one field out a time,” she said. “My 0 to 4 (field is picked) first, and so, it does take a little longer. Older ones have to wait and last year, we hid the older ones, the 9 to 12s, in the water feature. And we’re going to do that again this year.”
Loeffen said the most touching thing she’s seen in nearly a decade of chairing the event is a mother who sat her 6-month-old on her lap and asked if she could put a couple of eggs on her legs for the baby to try and pick up.
“The best part, there was a 3-year-old boy and this was a little girl this mom had and she just sat there, off in the corner, this little boy would put two or three eggs in his basket and then he’d grab one and take it over and give it to that little girl,” Loeffen recalled.
While most of the eggs have three pieces of candy in them, others have slime, small flashlights, gift certificates for free kids meals, erasers, slap bracelets.
“And then we have 60 Easter baskets we give away, besides the bikes,” Loeffen said.
All in all, and to keep the egg rolling, it does take one head bunny at the helm.
“We wouldn’t be able to do it without Rita,” said founding Golden Gang member Ada Henninger. “A big thank you to Rita and all the helpers.”
