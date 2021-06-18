RAPID CITY — Roughly 200 military personnel are in Rapid City for the annual Golden Coyote training exercise at Camp Rapid. They all adopt the motto “One Force, One Fight.”
Battlefield simulations give Golden Coyote participants the chance to practice what they learn in a classroom setting.
Pvt. 1st Class Darrin Hill, Pvt. 1st Class Joshua Horton, Sgt. 1st Class Samantha Ho, and Sgt. 1st Class Umar Fayyaz were among the 200 personnel in Rapid City for the annual exercises. All four are from a unit in Illinois.
Hill said he and others learned how to place a wounded soldier onto a stretcher to transport them to safety. They also learned how to care for their battle mates.
“This training is very important on both the military and civilian side,” Hill said. His specialty is information technology, but he could be on convoys and missions where medical personnel may not be available from minutes to hours.
“It’s better for us to be able to provide first aid, and be able to take care of one another, to save lives and preserve the mission,” Hill said.
Some of the learned lessons may apply to situations outside of a military setting.
Horton said he learned how to address wounds, use bandages on patients, and determine if they are breathing properly.
“The most important thing I probably learned from this course is probably shock,” Ho said. She added it is not necessarily a hemorrhage that causes shock, but life stressors could do so.
Fayyaz discussed the psychological impact this training provides.
“This course gives you more confidence as a young medic,” he said. “You know what you’re doing once you get out there and take care of your guys.”
Ronovan Ottenbach serves as a physician with the South Dakota Army National Guard said training has expanded from self-aid to more advanced “buddy aid.” Tourniquets, using bandages to control bleeding, placing a needle or seal into the chest, are some of the concepts used.
Ottenbach said bleeding, breathing, and airway are the most dangerous battlefield injuries. These courses teach participants how to treat those.
Training is pretty standardized, but equipment may change slightly. This is a yearly course for Combat Lifesaver (CLS).
Participants moved to the field to practice what they learned in the classroom. They received their safety briefs, weaponry, and mission.
A plan of attack was developed to secure a cache and take casualties while working through three landing zones. The first two were compromised.
Instructors with PILM (Performing Immediate Lifestyle Measures) lent assistance during the field lane exercise.
Anthony Thooft of Brookings, S.D., participated in that exercise. He is a sergeant in the 109th FSC Engineering Battalion.
“We learned how we would implement those skills within the field in a combat situation, how we would react together as a team and communicate with each other, and accomplish the mission,” Thooft said.
His previous CLS training has occurred in classroom settings. He appreciates the opportunity to enter a live situation.
“It definitely opens your eyes to know what the rest of your unit is going to do, how they’re going to react, how you’re going to react,” Thooft said.
This creates a type of muscle memory squad members use for the future, according to Thooft.
Pulse rates increase and adrenaline gets going. “You learn how either to keep that in check or how to utilize it to help you tackle whatever training you’re handed,” Thooft said.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.