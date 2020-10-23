LEAD — Zach Nelson has brought the gold standard of cabinetry to Lead.
Nelson was raised here and graduated from Lead High School, but shortly afterward moved to Denver to learn the cabinetry trade. Recently he moved back home with his wife, Morgan, and three children. On Oct. 1 he opened Gold Standard Cabinetry, located at 11376 U.S. Highway 14A in Lead. The shop offers a full service of options for residential and commercial custom projects.
“We’ll do just about anything,” Nelson said. “Really, it’s not just limited to cabinetry. We can do any kind of mill work. If it can be built out of sheet goods, we can do it.”
From garage cabinets, closet systems and mud rooms, to kitchen cabinetry and a fireplace panel setup, Nelson said he has been doing this kind of work for about 13 years. He got started working for his uncle, and then he moved on to run several other shops before finally starting a part-time business in Denver. But when the hustle and bustle of city life started to get to him, Nelson decided to take his business full time in his hometown.
“It got too busy and I wanted to come back and slow down a little bit,” he said.
Nelson added that he wanted his children — ages 2, 4 and 7 — to have the same kinds of opportunities that come with living in a small town.
“The stuff I grew up doing it wouldn’t be feasible for them to do that in Colorado because there are too many people,” he said, adding that his oldest daughter loves riding her bike on the Mickelson Trail. “That’s something that in Denver we would never let the kids ride back and forth like that.”
Gold Standard Cabinetry is located next to Edge Sports along Highway 14A. For more information about custom cabinetry services or projects, call 605-223-1633 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.
