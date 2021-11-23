STURGIS — Radio promotions and turkeys have a storied past thanks to the 1970s sitcom “WKRP in Cincinnati.”
So, when Brad Jurgensen of the Homeslice Media Group announced that Gobbles the turkey would be pardoned Monday by Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender, it merited a look see.
In one of the most famous episodes of the WKRP series, which ran from 1978-1982, a failed Thanksgiving promotion involved station personnel dropping live turkeys from a helicopter only to realize that the birds couldn’t fly. Les Nessman, the quirky newsman on the show, described the scene saying, “The turkeys are hitting the ground likes sacks of wet cement.”
Aside from relieving himself several times in his crate, Gobbles the tom turkey was on his best behavior during the pardoning ceremony.
Upon taking the podium to offer the pardon, Mayor Allender suggested someone give Gobbles some anti-diarrheal medicine.
“What a mess,” he said peering into the dog kennel turned turkey cage. “I had envisioned me holding this turkey for a great photo op, but that’s not happening.”
Allender said the world we currently live in can tend to be tense and divisive.
“I think one of the things we’re missing is more of this where we’re not making any political statement, or not intentionally causing a fight. We’re just recognizing what is good,” he said.
Jurgensen concurred, saying the pardon ceremony was nothing more than being silly and having some fun.
Representatives of Homeslice Media contacted Allender about doing the pardon last week.
“They’re always looking for the next ridiculous and shameless publicity stunt, and I had nothing better to do on a Monday morning,” he said.
Gobbles has spent his life in the turkey breeding program at Bear Butte Gardens and Farm north of Sturgis.
Michelle Grosek, owner of Bear Butte Gardens, said that when Jurgensen called to ask about securing a turkey to be pardoned, she wasn’t sure he was being serious.
Then, while digging up potatoes and in the presence of Gobbles and the other turkeys, Grosek realized she did have too many tom turkeys.
“If you have two or three females and one male, that works smoothly. But if you have two or three males, they spend all their time showing off to each other and not doing their job,” she said.
Gobbles, you could say, was a third wheel.
Misse Frohman of the Holy F Ranch, north of Rapid City, said Gobbles will be allowed to roam carefree at the ranch.
“He’ll be in a big coop and big pen, and get to walk around with the cows and ponies,” she said.
Frohman, who had raised turkeys, but does not have any currently, said Gobbles is a Narragansett variety of turkey named for Narragansett Bay in Rhode Island.
“It’s the closest to a wild turkey you can get,” she said.
Jurgensen said he is glad to see Gobbles lead a carefree life.
“It’s gonna live its happy life out at a real farm with the rest of the animals that can’t be in a sandwich,” he said.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.