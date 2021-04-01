Goal reached. Head shaved.

DEADWOOD — “Are you scared?” asked Cannon Canida, the first mini-barber in line at Wednesday’s culminating event for Clippers for a Cause.
What could have been a hair-raising fundraising experience for Lead-Deadwood Elementary School Principal Tim Kosters, turned out to be a head-shaving one instead, as he went under the clippers for a great cause.
In 2020, Lead-Deadwood eighth-grade student Vivian Wittmayer was diagnosed with childhood cancer.
In December 2020, Lead-Deadwood sixth grade science teacher Becky Kosters led the charge to help her former student.
“I started with the idea to do something, but wasn’t sure exactly what,” Kosters said. “Through talking to administrators and input from other staff we arrived at the idea for Clippers For A Cause.”
As part of Clippers for a Cause, the Lead-Deadwood School District was divided up into four teams: Team 1, Lead-Deadwood School District staff, headed up by Dr. Dan Leikvold; Team 2, Lead-Deadwood Elementary School, headed up by Principal Tim Kosters; Team 3, Lead-Deadwood Middle School headed up by Principal Jay Beagle; and Team 4, Lead-Deadwood High School, headed up by Principal Mark Jacobs.
Each team organized its own fundraising effort and it was agreed that the leader of the team that raised the most money would have their head shaved.
Last week, the results were in.
“We raised a total of approximately $11,706,” said Becky. “The Elementary raised the most with $4,404.98. I believe they did a contest between the classes to see who could bring in the most change. The results of the fundraiser speak to what a wonderful young lady Vivian is, how much we hope to see healing for her, and how much our community and school cares about each other.”
With the $10,000 Clippers for a Cause fundraising goal exceeded, Merritt Keehn’s first-grade classroom raised the most money in the penny wars, giving them dibs on doing away with Tim’s tresses.
In total, Keehn’s students raised $581.11, the most money brought in by a single classroom at the elementary level.
“Therefore, we get the opportunity to shave Mr. Kosters head,” Keehn said.
For Keehn, the opportunity to help is very personal.
“I had Vivian in kindergarten class many years ago, and I was able to show my kids a picture of her when she was in my class,” Keehn said. “My students know how much I care and love my kids so they really wanted to work hard and raise the most money for her. This is very special to me because I had her in my class and my class worked so hard at raising the most money.”
Keehn said she is so happy the schools were able to raise nearly $12,000 for Vivian and her family.
“I know this will be a wonderful gift for them with all the travel expenses and other expenses they will have to endure throughout her treatment process,” Keehn said. “We are so fortunate that we live in such a wonderful community that is willing to help out each other no matter what. It is such an honor to work and live in this community.”
No less than 13 sets of little hands each took a shot at removing Kosters’ black shock of hair, rendering him pretty much hairless and all in the name of Clippers for a Cause and helping a fellow Digger.
Tim said he was “pretty excited” about allowing the first- graders to shave his head.
“They worked really hard and their class raised the most money in our building,” Tim said. “I felt they deserved the recognition because of their efforts to make a positive impact on our community.”
No stranger to a buzz cut, this isn’t Kosters’ first trip to the razor.
“The first time I had my head shaved was in 1990 when I entered boot camp at Fort Knox, Ky. I was more nervous for that first shaved head experience,” he said. “The cause is worth it. Vivian is an outstanding young lady and deserves everything our community has done and continues to do to support her. If shaving my head will help her out in any way, I am willing to do it without question.”
Tim said in all actuality, he thought the goal of $10,000 was lofty, but that the community would certainly be able to reach the goal.
“I wasn’t expecting to surpass the goal by nearly $2,000,” he said. “I would like to remind everyone that just because this fundraiser is over the need for us to support the family is not, so please continue giving or assisting in any way you are able. I would encourage Vivian to continue to focus on healing and to let her know that we continue to pray and hope for her well-being.”
Vivian, of Lead, is a 13-year-old Lead-Deadwood Middle School student diagnosed with Ewing’s sarcoma, a rare form of bone cancer, after finding a lump in her foot.
Wednesday, her mother, Emily Sprague, said she and Vivian are doing well.
“We are currently in Rochester doing radiation for her lungs,” Sprague said. “After today we will have completed three out of 10 sessions. After this we will just have to do follow up appointments. The end is so close.”
Sprague said she is still in shock regarding the amount raised by members of the school district for Clippers for a Cause.
“I am amazed, humbled and truly grateful on how the wonderful people in our community have stepped up and helped out,” she said. “We are forever thankful to the people in our school district, the school staff, the students, and everybody who has helped with this. I honestly don’t know how to express my gratitude for the kind and caring gestures. I love our community, when someone needs help they all do their part.”
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.