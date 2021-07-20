Go climb a wall!

SPEARFISH — The long-awaited climbing wall is open for business at the Spearfish Recreation and Aquatics Center.
“The flooring came in a couple weeks ago, then we had to set the routes and everything and we opened on Wednesday,” said Brett Rauterkus, superintendent of the facility.
The climbing wall is open to all members and day pass holders. Rauterkus said children less than nine years old must be accompanied by an adult in the climbing area.
“I’ve had a whole lot of youth coming in, they’ve been really all over it,” he said.
Up to 10 climbers can be active on the wall at a given time, and the floor is cushioned with a 12-inch thick “crash pad” for a safe landing. Rauterkus said the hand and footholds are interchangeable so every few months the routes can be reconfigured to give climbers a new experience. Beginning in the fall, Rauterkus said he plans to hold basic climbing classes for beginners, but for now, it’s a climbing wall free-for-all.
“We do have a safety orientation that takes a couple of minutes, we walk you through and then we also have posted rules that you read through before you start then you’re good to climb,” he said.
