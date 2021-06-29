Girls rescued from Bridal Veil Falls area

SPEARFISH — Two girls visiting the Bridal Veil Falls area of Spearfish Canyon with their family Monday needed to be rescued after they became stuck above the falls.
Travis Ladson, chief of the Spearfish Fire Department, said the department received a page of the missing girls around 3 p.m.
Ladson said the girls, one 8 and the other 14, had been at the base of the falls, a popular area for tourists to visit close to the roadside. The parents, he said, returned to their vehicle to tend to two younger siblings and told the girls to stay at the base. Ladson said the parents were not gone long, but upon their return, the girls were missing. He said the parents searched for the sisters about an hour before calling for help.
Ladson said that upon his arrival to the parking lot at the fall, he was visiting with the girls’ mom when they saw and heard the two above the falls about 150 feet above the roadway.
Ladson used his truck’s loudspeaker and instructed the girls to back away from the cliff face and to sit down.
Spearfish firefighters arrived shortly after and began to climb the steep slope with loose talus to reach the girls. With them was a paramedic and the firefighters had water for the girls.
There is a trail that follows the base of the cliff that has been worn in by visitors, but it is not an official trail.
Lawrence County Search and Rescue as well as Pennington County Search and Rescue also responded for the high-angle rescue.
Ladson said that the girls forgot how they got into the area while exploring the cliffs above. The girls and rescuers were placed in harnesses and began to descend the primitive trail. At times they used ropes to ensure they would not fall down the talus.
“We wanted to do it the safest way possible,” Ladson said. “The last thing we want was for someone to get injured coming down.”
The crews retrieved the girls safely and without injury. By 8 p.m., all rescue vehicles had been released.
Ladson said the three units worked well together as one team.
He said that the fire department gets called out to Bridal Veil Falls about once a year for search and rescue operations.
“That shale up there in the breaks you have to take it serious,” Ladson said. “Some people get up there where they feel stuck, and then panic sets in.”
