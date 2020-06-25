Girl Scouts participate in Flag Day

SPEARFISH — Girl Scouts from the Girl Scout Dakota Horizon Service Unit 658 partnered with the Queen City Veterans of Foreign War (VFW) Post 5860 for the retiring of the American flag, in an ceremony June 14 in Spearfish. The Girl Scouts learned the history of Flag Day and how it commemorates the adoption of the United States flag on June 14, 1777, by resolution of the Second Continental Congress. Prior to the ceremony, the scouts received instruction and practiced the proper folding technique of the American flag.
“The Girl Scouts are a tremendous asset that complements our organization,” said Eric Kinslow, commander of VFW Post 5860. “They are always there to help whenever we need them, it makes me very happy to see our youth get involved in an organization and the community.”
By helping with ceremonies like these, the Girl Scouts live the Girl Scout mission — to build girls of courage, confidence, and character, who make the world a better place.
