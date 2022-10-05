WASHINGTON, D.C. — The state is one step closer to obtaining a portion of the Gilt Edge Superfund Site.
Rep. Dusty Johnson, R-S.D., announced the passage of the act he sponsored Thursday by a 296-127 margin.
“For years this site has been owned and managed by a patchwork quilt of state and federal governments. My bill will make it easier for the State and EPA (Environmental Protection Agency) to remediate the site by getting the Forest Service out of the middle,” said Johnson. “This land is no longer a forest or natural habitat, nor can it be used for recreation. Allowing South Dakota to purchase and own this land is an important step in finishing the cleanup.”
By federal law, South Dakota is required to provide a 10% match on
EPA’s cleanup costs and, once cleanup is complete, the state will be responsible for 100% of the operation and maintenance costs to collect and treat water at the site in perpetuity.
The act authorizes the state to purchase approximately 266 acres of U.S. Forest Service land in Lawrence County. The land transfer authorized by this legislation allows the state to conduct a cleanup effort within the boundary of the Gilt Edge Mine superfund site once the EPA completes its cleanup actions.
In 1999, the Brohm Mining Company, which operated the mine, filed for bankruptcy leaving the state with 150 million gallons of heavy metal-laden water in three open pits, an un-reclaimed heap leach pad, and a 60-acre waste rock dump.
The problem at the site is that massive quantities of sulfide rock were exposed during Brohm’s efforts to mine gold. When oxygen reacts with the sulfide, acid is produced. Making matters worse, the acid causes further contamination by dissolving various heavy metals.
Brohm held a state permit to mine at Gilt Edge. The state Board of Minerals and Environment granted permission after a complex hearing where opponents raised the question of the potential for acid mine drainage. No one at the time seemed to realize how potentially massive the problem might turn out. In 2020, the EPA declared the area a Superfund site and the cleanup continues today.
To move forward, the state must first have primary authority to continue the cleanup. Currently, the federal government owns the land, and states cannot manage or control federal property.
In 2020, Ryan Brunner, S.D. Schools and Public Lands commissioner, led the effort to gain support from local governments. The cities of Lead and Deadwood, as well as Lawrence County, sent letters of support to the South Dakota congressional delegation, in favor of the act.
Gov. Kristi Noem sent a letter to Sen. John Thune supporting the act.
Attempts to contact Noem for comment following the act’s passage were unsuccessful.
On March 1, Hunter Roberts, secretary of the state Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources, testified to the Natural Resources Committee.
He said that once cleanup operations are complete, the state must ensure the EPA that it can and will maintain cleanup remedies put in place, and controls, such as site security, access limitations, or deed restrictions are difficult to implement on property you do not own.
“Although it is a relatively simple bill, it creates significant benefits for both the state and the federal government,” Roberts said in his testimony. “First, it relieves the Forest Service from any potential Superfund liabilities that could come from owning property within the boundaries of a listed Superfund site.
“Second, it improves site security by giving the state control over most of the property within the site boundary which allows a single government agency to control site access, and it creates state-owned buffer space between private property and the in-place remedies and water treatment facilities.
Third, by maintaining control of the property within the site boundary, the state minimizes the potential for incompatible land uses that could cause water quality degradation or increased contaminant exposure,” Roberts added. “Fourth, it provides the state with additional land for expansion of water collection or
treatment facilities as future needs dictate, and finally, acquisition of the Forest Service property puts the state in the best position to assure EPA any institutional controls established as part of the Superfund cleanup will remain in place after EPA leaves the site and the state takes over long-term site responsibility.”
This isn’t the first land purchase the state has done within the superfund site at Gilt Edge Mine, where reclamation has been ongoing for 20 years and is expected to continue long into the future. Starting in 2001, the state acquired 977 acres inside the superfund boundary. The last large acquisition was in 2017, when the state purchased 388 acres inside the site and 287 acres that were included outside of the boundary. Brunner emphasized that this is separate from another project going on at the site where a mining company is exploring mining parts of the site while reclaiming it. “We don’t know where those exploratory studies will lead, so we need to continue working with the EPA and the Forest Service on land acquisition.
