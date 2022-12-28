0711 Gilt Edge cmyk.jpg

DEADWOOD — President Biden is expected to sign a bill this week that would allow the state of South Dakota to purchase 266 acres of federal land at the Gilt Edge Mine Superfund Site, a move that would allow the state to take necessary measures to clean up the land.

Rep. Dusty Johnson, R-S.D. introduced the Gilt Edge Mine Conveyance Act that has now passed the House and Senate, which will allow the state to purchase the land from the U.S. Forest Service. That would give the state primary authority in the superfund cleanup efforts, for which the state is federally responsible. As long as the U.S. Forest Service owns the land, the state cannot effectively conduct its cleanup efforts, because states cannot manage or control federal property.

