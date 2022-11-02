bhp news.jpg
Click to purchase this photo

DEADWOOD — A Gillette, Wyo., man who, allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol, wrecked a side-by-side over the summer, leaving a passenger in the vehicle critically injured, pleaded not guilty to the charges against him Thursday before 4th Circuit Court Judge Michelle Comer at the Lawrence County Courthouse.

Alexander Benito Sisneros, 29, was indicted by a Lawrence County grand jury Aug. 3 and charged with vehicular battery, a Class 4 felony, punishable by up to 10 years in prison and $20,000 in fines.

0
0
0
0
1

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.