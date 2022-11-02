DEADWOOD — A Gillette, Wyo., man who, allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol, wrecked a side-by-side over the summer, leaving a passenger in the vehicle critically injured, pleaded not guilty to the charges against him Thursday before 4th Circuit Court Judge Michelle Comer at the Lawrence County Courthouse.
Alexander Benito Sisneros, 29, was indicted by a Lawrence County grand jury Aug. 3 and charged with vehicular battery, a Class 4 felony, punishable by up to 10 years in prison and $20,000 in fines.
Sisneros was also charged by information July 28 with driving or physical control of a motor vehicle while there was 0.08% or more by weight of alcohol in his blood.
According to court documents, on July 21 at approximately 7:10 p.m., law enforcement was dispatched to the intersection of Galena Road and Erickson Road for a roll over. Police were advised there were four individuals in a side-by-side when it rolled, and one was injured.
Upon their arrival, police made contact with all four males. One of the males was reportedly on a stretcher getting moved to the ambulance. Police were advised the driver was Sisneros and allegedly observed the vehicle laying on the driver’s side in the ditch, as well as tire marks that appeared to be 100 feet in length left in the roadway, leading into the ditch.
Sisneros allegedly admitted he was driving when the accident happened. He reportedly told police he was going around 45 mph when he lost control of the vehicle. While police were talking to him, the smell of the odor of an alcoholic beverage was allegedly coming from his person and his eyes were observed to be bloodshot and glassy. When police asked Sisneros how much he had to drink that day, he allegedly said he had two, 18-ounce Bud Lights and drank them back-to-back about 30 minutes before he was driving. He reportedly told police he was not driving when he had his drinks, but was driving afterwards.
When completing three standardized field sobriety tests, there were allegedly several indicators Sisneros was intoxicated. He submitted to a PBT at 7:56 p.m. and the results were reportedly .112 BAC.
Police were later advised the passenger in the alleged accident was flown by Life Flight from Sturgis to Rapid City Monument Health. When police contacted the emergency room in Rapid City, they advised the patient was in critical condition and was going to be moved into intensive care unit.
Sisneros was arrested and booked into jail.
Lawrence County Chief Deputy Patrick Johnson said Sisneros is free on $5,000 cash or surety.
