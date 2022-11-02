Giffrow hired as new chamber head

SPEARFISH — The Spearfish Area Chamber of Commerce has a new director.
Heather Giffrow began her duties at the chamber Tuesday.
Partly cloudy. High 72F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Partly cloudy this evening, then some snow showers after midnight. Low 28F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
Updated: November 2, 2022 @ 2:56 pm
SPEARFISH — The Spearfish Area Chamber of Commerce has a new director.
Heather Giffrow began her duties at the chamber Tuesday.
Giffrow comes to the area from Columbus, Neb., where she was an active volunteer for its chamber.
“I was also in charge of the leadership program in Columbus, as well as the board and other community events,” she said. “I worked very hand-in-hand with the chamber in Columbus.”
She and her husband Matt have ventured to the Black Hills for the past 17 years for the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.
“We fell in love with the area,” she said. “We decided life is too short to not enjoy where you are and what you want to be, so we started the job hunt. This was the very first job I came across while searching online. It couldn’t have been a better fit for myself.”
“Heather is a great addition to the chamber and the community,” said John Talcott, chair of the chamber board. “She brings an energy and focus that will serve our members well.”
Giffrow said she brings a different set of eyes and perspective to the area.
“I have a lot of experience with downtown businesses,” she said. “I can bring a different mindset on how things run, and can run more efficiently.”
She said her husband plans to open their upholstery business in the area once they are settled.
They have two dogs, Frankie and Linus.
The chamber also announced the hiring of Marli Chrispen as membership and programming coordinator.
Giffrow takes over for Chris Davis, who has been involved with the Spearfish Area Chamber of Commerce for 15 years in a variety of capacities. Davis served as interim director since July following the departure of Melissa Barth who worked at the chamber for 21 years and served as director for the past decade.
“I am very excited to be in Black Hills and am very honored to take this position,” Giffrow said.
To read all of today's stories,
or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.