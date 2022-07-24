Giago, longtime SD reporter champion of native people dies at 88

SPEARFISH — Longtime reporter and a champion of native people Tim Giago, 88, died Sunday morning in Rapid City.
He and his wife Doris Giago founded The Lakota Times, changing the name to Indian Country Today in 1993.
Updated: July 24, 2022 @ 4:42 pm
He was an ardent advocate for Native Americans.
For a full story, see Tuesday’s Black Hills Pioneer.
