Giago, longtime SD reporter champion of native people dies at 88

Spearfish, SD (57783)

Today

Thunderstorms likely. Rainfall will be locally heavy at times. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 58F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. Rainfall will be locally heavy at times. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 58F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.