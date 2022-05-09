Ghostly activity

LEAD — Building restoration and renovations always seem to ramp up paranormal activity.
That’s why, six years after he last investigated the Historic Homestake Opera House, paranormal investigator Maurice Miller asked to be able to bring his team to spend the night in the building once again. Using specialized equipment such as an EVP (Electronic Voice Phenomenon), a sensitive audio recording device that records activity that is not otherwise heard, and a Flux2 device that Miller said registers yes and no answers from ghosts, Miller said it was an interesting and active night.
Miller, who is a member of the Black Hills Paranormal Investigators of Rapid City, presented his findings to staff at the Homestake Opera House on Thursday. From a small child saying “Hi!” to the investigators from the front of the stage in the theater, sounds of a crowd gathering in the boiler room, the sounds of a woman yelling near the pool area, and more, Miller said the opera house is filled with paranormal activity.
“Apparently we ran into a young child,” Miller said. “We got this really cold spot, which was really odd because it was so cold. It was right in front of the stage in the theater. Shortly after that we got an (electronic voice phenomenon) of a little kid that said ‘Hi,’ which was really weird.
“Down in the pool, we were talking to somebody down there,” he continued. “I don’t know who it was, but it was like a Tom or a Thomas. Apparently this person worked there years ago, like in the ‘50s.”
Another instance of activity, Miller said, was when a member of his team screamed and nearly fell on her face in the costume room of the opera house. While Miller initially thought she had tripped, his teammate reported that something had jumped out at her.
“She said, walk between the racks of clothes. I did, and it was kind of like walking through a static field,” he said. “The hair on my arms stood up and it was really cold. It was really odd.”
During his visit this year, Miller said his findings were very different from when he spent the night at the opera house six years ago. At that time, he said there were rocks thrown at him in the swimming pool area, and he watched a blue figure walk through the wall downstairs. Another instance featured what Miller thought was a wayward participant in an overnight ghost tour that occurred several years ago.
“It was interesting when people came and spent the night with us, and we took people around,” he said. “As we were going out and people were going upstairs, there was a guy in a camel hair jacket who walked back into the pool. I thought he was on the tour, so I said ‘Hey, you’ve got to come upstairs with us.’ But then, (I turned around) and there was nobody in the pool.”
Though Miller said it appears that the opera house is hopping with paranormal activity, none of the ghosts have ever seemed threatening or otherwise dangerous.
“I can say in 14 years (of doing this), contrary to the TV shows, I’ve never run across anything that I would say is demonic,” he said. “Everybody always jumps to the dark side. We’ve run across angry type of things like ‘get out of my yard’ kind of guys. But I’ve never run into anything that had anybody on my team running and screaming. That’s never happened to us.”
Thomas Golden, executive director of the opera house, was keenly interested in the findings. Eventually he hopes to be able to use the activity to further entice and intrigue visitor interest in the opera house.
“What we would ultimately like to see happen is to help build interest in the opera house,” he said. “We get a lot of tourists who come through and say ‘I’ve heard it’s haunted.’ But we don’t have a lot to tell them. So, it gives us something to give to tourists when they come in and it gives us a lot to build on.”
Golden said while he doesn’t intend to fabricate any stories, he hopes to be able to eventually build a lore of stories that help to explain the paranormal appearances. With historical events such as the opera house being used as hospital overflow during the Spanish flu pandemic in 1918, disputing stories about a drowning in the swimming pool, the opera house fire and more, there are a number of reasons ghosts could be wandering around the building.
“The theater I grew up in had specific lore to those stories, and it was because it was people who were heavily involved in the preservation of the building, and the haunting stuff didn’t start until after they had passed,” Golden explained. “Things just made sense. Here, we have someone who might have died in the pool. We know people died during the Spanish flu, but we don’t have too many specifics.
“Not to fabricate anything, but if in time the lore builds, it only creates a further mystique and interest in the opera house,” Golden said. “It may lead to future haunted house situations and overnight sleepover situations where we can do ghost tours and things like that. It puts new tools in the box of what we can work with to entice and intrigue people about this building.”
