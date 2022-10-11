Ghost hunters visit Deadwood haunts

DEADWOOD — There is plenty of paranormal activity in Deadwood. After all, when a town’s name starts with the word “dead,” there are bound to be ghostly connotations attached, spirits lurking somewhere in the shadows.
Fact is, a few destinations in Deadwood are just that. Known for its rough and tumble past, some spirits reportedly decided to stick around the gold camp town, adding to its allure and haunting guests in historic hallways of a few hotels and homes.
“There are a lot of people that really, strongly believe that Deadwood has that whole haunted feeling, that whole paranormal activity throughout this whole town,” said Deadwood History, Inc. (DHI) Communications Director Rose Speirs.
Superstition or straight-up the truth? Find out for yourself — if you dare.
The Adams House
The 1892 Queen Anne-style Victorian home was built by entrepreneur Harris Franklin. Former owner W.E. Adams, who died of a stroke in the house, is said to have never left.
“His second wife, Mary, perpetuated rumors that the house was haunted,” said Speirs. “Whether she actually believed it or not, she closed up the home and moved out, leaving everything as it was.”
The Adams House remained uninhabited, except for the ghosts, for more than 50 years. Now a house museum, many of the staff and visitors to the house say they have smelled cigar smoke and perfume or have seen shadow figures.
“Some have even seen the rocking chair rock by its own volition,” Speirs said.
Annual paranormal investigations held at the house in October often reveal supernatural activity, using night vision cameras, full spectrum cameras, digital audio recorders, parascopes, and Ovilus.
Long regarded as one of Deadwood’s most haunted sites, paranormal investigation participants search for activity in the Adams House using para-lanterns, Flux 2, laser grids, divining rods, K2’s, Pharaoh Box, and EMF meters.
The Black Hills Paranormal Investigations (BHPI) team discusses, documents, and analyzes the results of possible paranormal phenomena during the investigation and explains the findings from recent investigations of the Adams House.
BHPI is dedicated to the study of paranormal phenomena and conducts investigations across the region. The group uses scientific methods, systematic processes, skepticism, and logical thinking for data collection and analysis. BHPI does not enter an investigation looking to prove paranormal activity or a haunting is taking place, they simply allow the evidence to tell the story.
“We have seen shadow figures at the Adams House,” said Lead Investigator Maurice “Mo” Miller. “All of the various equipment that we’ve had at various times have gone off.”
Miller said that at one recent investigation at that house, he and his team feel they may have been talking to Seth Bullock, himself.
“Me and one of my fellow investigators were able to witness a tall, whitish-colored figure standing in the parlor, which I thought was kind of neat” Miller said.
Many years ago, on the team’s very first investigation of the Adams House, digital audio recorders in the smoking room picked up some interesting audio.
“We got a female screaming, ‘Fire!’” Miller said. “What we found out is that there was, in fact, a fire there … it’s really cool for us to corroborate what we find with something that has happened at the location. It’s like striking gold for us.”
Local law enforcement keeps a watchful eye on the Adams House and recently, one Deadwood police officer had quite an inexplicable experience.
(On patrol) “He always checks windows and doors – that’s just the kind of officer he is,” Speirs said. “And he tried the front door, which is bolted and chained. He was able to open it. He closed it and he was, like, ‘Oh my God,’ because the house was closed. It was nighttime.”
The officer called the city employee responsible for answering after-hours calls at the Adams House.
She said they walked through the building. But when they got to the front door, the chain and lock were on it.
Speirs has had her own encounters.
“I was in the master bedroom with Mo (a paranormal investigator) and he heard something in the hall and asked me to go check it,” Speirs recalled. “I’m opening the door to look out in the dark hall and I came back in, ‘No, I didn’t hear anything.’ When Mo played it back on his digital recorder, there was a man’s voice saying, ‘Where is Rose going?’ We didn’t hear that with our own ears at the time. It was on the recorder.”
The Adams House is located at 22 Van Buren St. in Deadwood and is open for tours in October, closed November through March and reopens in April.
The Brothel Deadwood
On a recent paranormal investigation, questions were being asked on digital recorders.
“When they reviewed the material, there were men talking in the background and making monetary deals,” Speirs said.
On another investigation, a play-back revealed a woman yelling profanities out.
“That none of us heard while it was being recorded,” Speirs said.
With the help of a BooBuddy talking interactive ghost hunting bear, a child’s voice was picked up.
“It was talking and it picked up the child’s voice interacting with the bear,” Speirs said. “It was freaky.”
Miller said on BHPI’s very first investigation of the brothels many years ago, where the Madam’s former office would be, an investigator was three-quarters of the way down the hallway when a shadow-like figure rose up and rushed at him.
“He was a retired policeman and so the first thing that kicked in for him was fight or flight,” Miller said. “So you just see him put up his dukes.”
In one of The Brothel bedrooms, BHPI investigators were getting all sorts of hits on their EMF meters.
“And it was almost like you were chasing something,” Miller said. “We went into one of the bedrooms and there’s a closet, of course. We were following EMS. We got into the closet. We had a recorder with us and we actually heard a female say, ‘Get back,’” Like we had cornered her in a corner closet, kind of thing.”
Another encounter in the Brothel parlor occurred when the team put money down on the table and said, “We’ve got money. Is there anybody around?”
On yet another recent encounter, equipped with a spirit box, an SB 11, the BHPI team heard a voice say, “Who’s that guy?” when a team member entered the room.
The Brothel – Deadwood is located at 610 Main St. and is open year-round. Winter hours (October through April) are 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.
Bullock Hotel
Let’s just say that Seth Bullock, the first sheriff of Lawrence County, which includes the city of Deadwood, is alleged to continue playing host at his historic 58-room hotel.
Folks say Bullock, who passed away in 1919, still remains here. Apparitions and orbs have been seen and an eerie presence has been felt, although witnesses say the ghost is not harmful.
Originally a brick warehouse, strange occurrences have happened at the hotel to both staff and guests, with reports of a strong paranormal presence in the hallways of the second and third floors.
“It was at the very end of the second floor and we were walking back toward the stairs to come out front and all of the doors on either side of us, all of the room doors, all of the knobs were jingling, as we were walking by,” Miller said. “It was really, really weird.”
Others have reported actually seeing the tall ghostly figure of Bullock in various areas of the hotel, including the restaurant and the basement.
Apparently, Bullock’s ghost wants to ensure that the staff is working hard, as paranormal events tend to increase when staff members stand idle, whistle or hum a tune.
Plates and glasses have been known to shake and take flight in the restaurant, lights and appliances turn on and off by themselves, items moved by unseen hands, and showers turn on of their own accord.
Many guests have reported hearing their name called out by a male voice when no one is present, or have been tapped on the shoulder by unseen hands. Others have heard whistling and many report the sounds of footsteps in the hallways when no one is there.
In both the second and third floor rooms, guests have reported a number of strange occurrences including photographs that produce strange anomalies, alarm clocks that go off, even when they are unplugged, televisions that operate with unseen hands, cloudy figures seen in rooms and hallways, and even an antique clock, that hasn’t functioned in years, that chimes of its own accord.
With a fair amount of purported paranormal activity, the Bullock Hotel has been the subject of the television show, Unsolved Mysteries.
The Bullock Hotel is located at 633 Main St. and ghost tours are held nightly at 5 p.m. Call 578-1745 for more information.
Fairmont Hotel
This 1898 Victorian hotel property, once a brothel and saloon, is now a bar and gambling hall. Today, due to a fair amount of paranormal activity, the Fairmont Hotel has been featured on the television shows Ghost Adventures, the Dead Files, and Ghost Lab.
Deadwood witnessed its first murder in 1876 when Banjo Dick Brown shot Ed Shaughnessy, his girl, Fannie’s, new suitor.
“What I try to do, mostly, is not only show how violent it was here, but why and how that translates into unresolved issues with spirits,” said former Fairmont Hotel owner Ron Russo, who developed the property’s ghost tour. “The environmental pressures, the people in pain, the emotional distress that forces them into these predicaments.”
There have been many paranormal investigations carried out at the Fairmont Hotel and most all come to the same conclusion: this place is loaded with a dark history.
One of the numerous stories happened in 1907, in a brothel room that was the scene of a violent murder. Distraught with jealousy, a man shot andfatally injured a rival for his girlfriend’s affections, accidentally shooting himself in the face and dying in the process. The brothel girl that inspired all the fuss, Benny Fowler, narrowly escaped death.
People have reported having objects thrown at them, as well as encountering an evil presence. Staff and guests reportedly experience ghostly activity of the third floor, and many have seen the restless apparition of Maggie Broadwater (Marguerite) pacing an upstairs corridor.
“I’ve seen a grey-haired lady a couple of times, laying on the third floor,” Russo said. “And an employee has seen Maggie once.”
Other apparitions reportedly seen in the historic hotel include a man in a black long rider coat and top hat who has been seen by patrons in the bar area, and the ghost of a young boy.
The Fairmont Hotel is located at 626 Main St.. Tours last approximately 90 minutes and are given nightly at 8:30 p.m. To make reservations, stop by or call 578-3136.
