 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Is this house haunted?

Ghost hunters visit Deadwood haunts

  • 0
Ghost hunters visit Deadwood haunts

DEADWOOD ­— There is plenty of paranormal activity in Deadwood. After all, when a town’s name starts with the word “dead,” there are bound to be ghostly connotations attached, spirits lurking somewhere in the shadows.

Fact is, a few destinations in Deadwood are just that. Known for its rough and tumble past, some spirits reportedly decided to stick around the gold camp town, adding to its allure and haunting guests in historic hallways of a few hotels and homes.

Ghost hunters visit Deadwood haunts

The Adams House has long been a source of speculated paranormal activity. Pioneer photo by Jaci Conrad Pearson

Click to purchase this photo
Ghost hunters visit Deadwood haunts

The Black Hills Paranormal Investigations (BHPI) team discusses, documents, and analyzes the results of possible paranormal phenomena during the investigation and explains the findings from recent investigations of the Adams House.

Click to purchase this photo
Ghost hunters visit Deadwood haunts

Black Hills Paranormal Investigations has conducted numerous probes into Deadwood’s haunts.

Click to purchase this photo
Ghost hunters visit Deadwood haunts
Click to purchase this photo

The Brothel in Deadwood has showed a variety of paranormal activity.

Click to purchase this photo
Ghost hunters visit Deadwood haunts

Seth Bullock, the first sheriff of Lawrence County, may still haunt his hotel

Click to purchase this photo
Ghost hunters visit Deadwood haunts

Black Hills Paranormal Investigations has conducted numerous probes into Deadwood’s haunts.

Click to purchase this photo
Ghost hunters visit Deadwood haunts

The Fairmont Hotel was the site of Deadwood's first murder in 1876 when Banjo Dick Brown shot Ed Shaughnessy, his girl, Fannie’s, new suitor.

Click to purchase this photo
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred