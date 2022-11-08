GFP proposal could OK pets in state park cabins, lodges

MADISON — Visitors to South Dakota’s state parks may soon be able to bring their furry friends into the cabins or lodges.

Scott Simpson, parks director for the state Game, Fish and Parks Department said a recent proposal would allow visitors to pay a fee to bring their cats or dogs into the overnight facilities within the parks system, including the simple cabins and some lodges. The fee will be $10 per reservation.

