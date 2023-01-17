PIERRE — The nest predator bounty trap giveaway program will now honor the memory of one of the S.D. Game, Fish and Parks’ youngest, and most enthusiastic supporters.
One component of the nest predator bounty program includes a weekly trap giveaway for youth under the age of 18, who participate in the program. On Friday, members of the S.D. Game, Fish and Parks Commission decided to name the giveaway after 12-year old Benton Howe, who tragically diead in an accident last year while participating in the youth program. Regional Supervisor Emmett Keyser said Benton was not only a regular participant in the program, but he mentored and encouraged many other youth who participated. Benton, who lived on a dairy farm near Sherman, S.D. was an avid outdoors enthusiast.
Benton’s mother, Betsy Howe, along with his father, Nathan and uncle, Ryan, each spoke to the commission on Friday.
“This is a situation we hope nobody has to be put into, but we’re trying to find a way to honor Benton and his legacy,” Betsy said. “He got his first mentor tag last year. He really took to trapping stuff last year. He was a dedicated kid who got up every morning to check his traps. “The joy and excitement he had was just infectious with it. He would have been in the sixth grade this year, and he had lots of buddies that he got involved. A lot of these kids donated their earnings from the trapping program to the scholarship that we named in his memory as well. We appreciate you considering this more than you know.”
With the renaming of the program, Keyser said the department has enhanced the giveaway this year to include a racoon trapping starter kit, named in Benton’s honor. The kit will include six dog-proof racoon traps, some J-hooks, bait, a booklet of trapping techniques, and more. All traps that are given away will also include a description of Benton and his efforts.
“We want to ensure folks understand the important role of mentorship and youth participation,” Keyser said.
Commission Chairman Stephanie Rissler said the commission is very happy to honor Benton’s memory by renaming the giveaway.
“I know that us as commissioners are honored that you come to us with this request,” she said. “Your bravery to come forward today and share Benton’s story, I’m honored to rename this after Benton.”
Commissioner Julie Bartling agreed. “We are honored to move forward with this with you,” she said. “My husband grew up trapping. My grandsons are now into it. It’s nice to see this continue on in families. Certainly, your family sets a big example in encouraging youth to continue and do this in your son’s honor.”
