bhp news.jpg
Click to purchase this photo

PIERRE — The nest predator bounty trap giveaway program will now honor the memory of one of the S.D. Game, Fish and Parks’ youngest, and most enthusiastic supporters.

One component of the nest predator bounty program includes a weekly trap giveaway for youth under the age of 18, who participate in the program. On Friday, members of the S.D. Game, Fish and Parks Commission decided to name the giveaway after 12-year old Benton Howe, who tragically diead in an accident last year while participating in the youth program. Regional Supervisor Emmett Keyser said Benton was not only a regular participant in the program, but he mentored and encouraged many other youth who participated. Benton, who lived on a dairy farm near Sherman, S.D. was an avid outdoors enthusiast.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.