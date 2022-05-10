GFP: GoOutdoors licensing system online for elk, bighorn sheep, mountain goat applications

CUSTER STATE PARK — In the first 24 hours of their new online licensing program, South Dakota Game, Fish, and Parks officials reported more than 4,000 elk license applications, or two per minute.
Keith Fisk, licensing program administrator told members of the commission Thursday that while there was a delay in getting the program up and running, applications for elk, bighorn sheep and mountain goat licenses have been open as of 3 p.m. May 3, about a week later than expected. Because of the delay, Fisk said officials have extended the deadline for online applications to May 25 at 10 a.m. CST. Fisk explained that administrators’ top priority for establishing the online licensing program was to preserve the integrity of the draws, and navigating South Dakota’s complicated draw structure took more time than anticipated.
“We appreciate the patience of our customers as we work diligently,” he said. “I certainly want to express my gratitude to the licensing staff as we struggled to get the elk applications open.”
Fisk said the new licensing program is completely new to users and to the department. Because of that, he encouraged hunters not to wait until the last minute to get their applications in, just in case there is a snag in the system.
Because of the new system, Fisk said the game, fish and parks department will host several days of extended hours, when individuals can come in to get assistance with applying for their elk licenses. Those dates are to be announced, but he said they will be occurring very soon.
“Folks can always come into the game, fish and parks office, but we will have select dates where we have extended hours to try and be more proactive,” he said.
Ross Scott, who helped set up the new system said he is seeing large increases in the number of people who are using the new system. On May 3, there were more than 10,000 active users.
“That’s a new record,” he said.
Of those users, Scott said there have been more than 279,000 items purchased on the Go Outdoors system, with more than 460,000 website visitors. There have been many repeat visitors too, he said, with at least 950,000 website sessions so far.
“So people are actively accessing it through quite a few different ways,” he said. “I thought people would be accessing it through a home computer or laptop. But almost two-thirds are accessing it from a mobile device.”
To order licenses, visit gooutdoorssouthdakota.com.
