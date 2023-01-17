bhp news.jpg
PIERRE — New rules for non-resident archery antelope and deer hunters are a good compromise, members of the S.D. Game, Fish and Parks Commission said Thursday.  

During their January meeting, the commission approved the first presentation of two proposals that restrict nonresident archery on public land. The antelope proposal allows for an unlimited number of resident one-tag antelope licenses valid on public and private land. There will also be unlimited licenses for nonresidents who hunt on private land. But for those out-of-state visitors who hunt on public land, there will be 450 licenses issued by lottery drawing.

