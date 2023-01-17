PIERRE — New rules for non-resident archery antelope and deer hunters are a good compromise, members of the S.D. Game, Fish and Parks Commission said Thursday.
During their January meeting, the commission approved the first presentation of two proposals that restrict nonresident archery on public land. The antelope proposal allows for an unlimited number of resident one-tag antelope licenses valid on public and private land. There will also be unlimited licenses for nonresidents who hunt on private land. But for those out-of-state visitors who hunt on public land, there will be 450 licenses issued by lottery drawing.
For the archery deer season, the new rule allows for unlimited deer licenses for private land. But it limits nonresident licenses for public land to 2,200, chosen by lottery drawing. Resident licenses will remain unlimited for public and private land.
The new rule also eliminates the April 1 deadline for nonresident license applications. Tom Kirschenmann, director of wildlife, said the deadline is not necessary, since the public lands licenses will be issued by lottery drawing.
The rule change comes as a result of several petitions submitted from resident hunters and area bowhunting associations, complaining about the increase in nonresident archery hunting activity on South Dakota’s public lands. According to background information on the new proposals, archery deer licenses have increased by nearly 30% in the last 10 years, and before this change there were no limits on archery hunters. For antelope, the number of archery hunters has more than doubled. The license limits on public lands represent a 25% reduction of nonresident hunter numbers on public lands.
However, Andrew Norton, wildlife program administrator, reported that from 2017 to 2021, the state saw 11% of antlerless whitetail deer taken by archery, and 9% of antlerless mule deer. In that same time period, archers took 15% of all whitetails, and 13% of all mule deer. In 2021, Norton reported that archers harvested 10% of the antlerless whitetails, and 14% of all whitetails. Archers harvested 8% of antlerless mule deer and 10% of all mule deer.
Some residents expressed concern that the new rule does not have enough restrictions. Specifically, many expressed that nonresidents should have to document which private lands they intend to hunt before applying for an unlimited private land license.
“This does very little to discourage someone from acquiring a private land license and then hunting public lands,” said Dana Rogers, volunteer lobbyist for the S.D. Bowhunters Association.
Kirschenmann said the department can include a requirement on the application form for hunters to list the landowner’s name, at the behest of the commission.
Commissioner Charles Spring said he would like to see that requirement on the nonresident application.
“What worries me is people come to the state, drive for four days to find some place to hunt, and they didn’t have a place to hunt when they applied for this,” he said. “It’s kind of dishonest to say you’re going to hunt on private land when you don’t have a place to hunt. If they have a name on there, you can find out whether they did (have permission.) I think it may be important.”
Commissioner Robert Whitmyre reminded the public that the nonresident limits are not set in stone, and can still be modified.
“When we first got to talk about this last summer, the point was well made that we have to change the atmosphere with archery,” he said. “I think we all felt committed to doing something to curb that. With what we’ve got today for proposals, we are not fixed on these numbers for exact caps.”
Commissioner Stephanie Rissler said she believes the existing proposals are a good compromise between resident hunters, outfitters who were concerned about nonresident limitations impacting their business, and nonresident hunters.
“When this came before us, we brought folks together and came up with a compromise,” she said. “The science does not show that we have a large take from archery hunters. I appreciate the proposal that has been brought. We are still considering landowners and those guys who make a living on this.”
The Game, Fish and Parks Commission will continue to accept public comment about the proposal, which is available on the website at https://gfp.sd.gov/pages/archery-discussion/. The commission will also hold a public hearing at their next meeting, March 9, when they are expected to decide on finalizing the proposal.
