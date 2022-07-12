GF&P wants to take peregrine falcons off endangered species list

SPEARFISH — The S.D. Department of Game, Fish and Parks wants to remove the peregrine falcon from the state’s endangered species list and place it on the threatened species list.
Eileen Dowd Stukel, wildlife diversity coordinator with the Game, Fish and Parks, told the GF&P Commission Thursday that the bird has met nesting and reproductive requirements in the state to warrant the change. According to the proposal, the peregrine falcon was taken off of the federal endangered species list in 1999, but remained on the state’s list due to its rarity in South Dakota.
In order to change a species’ classification from endangered to threatened, the proposal states, officials must observe an average of two active nests for at least five years, in a six-year time period. Additionally, the average reproduction must be at least 1.25 young per falcon pair.
The peregrine falcon has historically been a rare sighting in the Black Hills. But most recently, wildlife biologists recorded two confirmed and one potential nesting locations in the Northern and Central Black Hills in 2017. Since then, survey efforts have continued, and biologists have documented five nests, three of which have been active over the last five years. According to the proposal, from those nests there have been an average of 1.7 young per active falcon pair.
Dowd said downlisting the birds will not affect the penalty for illegal harvest. Illegally harvesting peregrine falcons is a Class II misdemeanor. Rather, she said changing the falcon’s status in South Dakota acknowledges the biological data that has been observed.
“We want to make sure the work we are doing is progressing toward delisting the species,” she said. “It’s not a matter of making it a bigger penalty. We want to match the biological information we have with the species status as we know it.”
Peregrine falcons have been on the state’s endangered species list since the early 1970s.
