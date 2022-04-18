GF&P wants to make mentored turkey tags available to nonprofits as recruitment tool

WATERTOWN — Conservation groups that work with the department of game, fish and parks could soon have an opportunity to buy youth mentored turkey hunting licenses, to distribute to children ages 15 and younger.
During their April meeting, Tom Kirschenmann, director of the wildlife for the department of game, fish and parks, presented the commission with the concept intended to recruit young hunters. The idea, he said is to make 10 mentored turkey hunting licenses available to non-governmental organizations to purchase and distribute to youth in whatever way they see fit.
“This is an opportunity for conservation groups we partner with on an annual basis on habitat and recruitment projects to be eligible to apply and then have the ability to do some type of drawing to provide a hunting opportunity for youth,” Kirschenmann said. “Likely it (would be) a youth who has never gone spring turkey hunting, to use at their events or other activities that they may host during the year.”
Kirschenmann said the tags would be used under the mentored turkey concept, so anyone ages 15 or younger would be eligible to use the licenses. The key difference, he said, is that the licenses available through non-governmental organizations would be valid statewide, excluding Custer State Park.
“Right now mentor tags are only valid in seasons where we have units available,” he said. “In cases like the spring hunting season, we don’t have a spring hunting unit in every single county or geographic area across the entire state of South Dakota. But for this particular case, we would have 10 total of these type of licenses that would be valid statewide to be used.”
Under the proposal, non-governmental organizations would be allowed to apply for and purchase a maximum of two mentored spring turkey licenses, at a cost of $5 each, before Dec. 31.
“If a local National Wild Turkey Federation was selected use one of these, they could use it at their event and have a drawing for the kids,” Kirschenmann said. “This is not a fundraiser, it is a recruitment tool. The child would be selected and because it’s a mentor tag, the parent or guardian would work with us in our license department, submit and fill out the application designating who that mentee is. So it’s not an open tag. It can’t just go to anybody.”
The proposal will be open for public comment until its finalization at the Game, Fish and Parks Commission meeting, June 7 in Aberdeen.
