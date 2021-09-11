GF&P to offer refunds for hunting licenses, re-sell tags

RAPID CITY — The process to re-sell hunting licenses that have been refunded will be much easier this year, as officials from the South Dakota Department of Game, Fish and Parks have revamped the new program.
Keith Fisk, wildlife damage program administrator with the GF&P, said 2020 was the first year the department offered full refunds for licenses that hunters were unable to use. In its inaugural year, the GF&P took back 3,300 licenses, with 1,400 of those being deer tags. The agency then made those licenses available for purchase on the GF&P website, on a first come first served basis.
“It was a cumbersome process,” he said. “Some people were able to obtain multiple licenses. Other folks due to the volume of traffic on the site weren’t able to get any.”
For the 2021 season, Fisk said the department would change the process. All refunded licenses, from each of the six major deer seasons, will be combined and put into a pot for drawing. Hunters will be able to submit requests for two choices through an online application process, and licenses will be issued accordingly. Hunters who hold a buck license will not be eligible for the extra refunded licenses, with archery tags the only exception to that rule. Fisk also said hunters will not be able to use preference points to purchase the extra licenses, and if they successfully obtain a refunded license they will not have points taken away for future years.
State residents will only be able to obtain refunded resident licenses, while non-resident licenses will only be offered to visiting hunters, Fisk added.
Fisk reported that all returned licenses must be postmarked by Sept. 29, and the application process will be open from Oct. 6-13. The agency has already received about 100 returned licenses so far.
“We’re working strongly with communication staff to make sure we are doing the best we can to get the news out there, just to make sure we do our best to make people aware of this really unique opportunity to potentially pick up a license later this fall,” Fisk said.
Deer licenses aren’t the only tags being refunded and re-sold, Fisk said. The department is also issuing refunds for elk, nonresident waterfowl, pronghorn, and paddlefish. But instead of re-selling those tags through an application process, the department will call hunters who unsuccessfully applied for tags.
“If there were 10 licenses available for elk, we’ll look at the 11th person in line, and we’ll make a phone call to see if that person is willing to take that license,” he said. “Everyone is passionate about their favorite species to pursue. It’s a really great opportunity that we’re excited about. People are going to be able to pick up some pretty nice tags that were returned.”
