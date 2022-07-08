GF&P to look at options for limiting nonresident archery licenses

SPEARFISH — South Dakota is the last state to offer unlimited nonresident archery deer and antelope hunting licenses, and as the fields become more crowded with visiting hunters amidst the state’s rising popularity, many feel that needs to change.
On behalf of the S.D. Bowhunters Inc., Dana Rogers, of Hill City, submitted two petitions that asked the S.D. Game, Fish and Parks to limit its nonresident archery antelope licenses to 200, and nonresident archery deer licenses to 2,000. The petitions called for the agency to offer unlimited archery resident licenses.
A third petition asked the commission to consider raising nonresident archery license fees from $280 to $500, something Rogers said would bring South Dakota in line with what neighboring states are charging.
“South Dakota has become a very popular destination with nonresident hunters, with progressively more hunters coming each year,” the petition states. “The increased number of nonresidents has caused significant pressure, overcrowding and a negative overall impact to resident sportsmen who directly compete for access.”
In his petition, Rogers wrote that there were 3,019 single-tag archery antelope licenses issued last year, with 2,142 of those going to residents and 877 for nonresidents, or 41% of all resident licenses. Rogers reminded the commission of an 8% de-facto standard used for firearms seasons to regulate nonresident licenses. Under that standard, he said the agency should only be issuing 171 nonresident archery licenses.
“With the current state of our pronghorn population decline, as well as the impending significant cuts to resident firearms licenses and changing every permit to a single “buck only” tag, making the change from unlimited nonresident archery permits to a set limit close to the 8% number is warranted,” Rogers wrote.
For deer licenses, Rogers said from 2012 to 2021 nonresident archery sales have skyrocketed by 87%. Last year he said 22,000 resident bowhunters took 560 mule deer bucks, while 5,200 nonresident hunters took 525.
Rogers said this is the fourth time in six years that the S.D. Bowhunters Inc. has brought petitions to limit nonresident hunters in some way. “This can has been kicked down the road many years,” he said, calling for the commission to take action.
Resident hunters from across the state agreed with Rogers, with many expressing support for the petitions during the open forum section of the Game, Fish and Parks Commission meeting, Thursday.
Stewart Griffith, of Summerset, said he has held archery licenses in South Dakota since he was 12, and the activity from nonresident hunters has significantly increased over the last three years. “Our name as a state is out there not only for the opportunity, but the reduced costs,” he said. “I’m not against people from other states hunting here. I think we have to do something to limit that. With unlimited pressure, it’s not good for your public resource and public lands.”
But Doug Abraham, an attorney from Pierre who spoke representing the S.D. Landowner Outfitter Alliance, said the limits in the petitions are exactly what could fan the flames of hunter and landowner conflict, as farmers and ranchers search for ways to diversify their land uses and open private property up to nonresident hunters.
Marty Haines, an outfitter and hunter in Perkins County, is one such landowner. “I’m not against nonresident limitation, but I would want some more information in the sense of public ground versus private ground,” he said. “There are several outfitters like me and if there was to be an 8% allocation of archery tags, it would virtually put me out of business.”
Following discussion, Game, Fish and Parks Director of Wildlife Division Tom Kirschenmann asked the commission to deny all three petitions, and allow the agency time to explore a variety of options for limiting nonresident licenses. As far as raising the nonresident archery license fees, he said he does not favor increasing rates without specific and sufficient reasons.
“There are a few states, in particular Iowa and Montana, that are substantially higher than us,” he said. “We fall right in the middle or the average. I think it’s really important to understand when we bring fee packages to the commission, it’s for a need basis. Do we need those dollars to make sure our programs are still happening? The last thing I want to do is adjust a fee just to adjust the fee. Another thing we don’t want to do is we don’t believe in increasing fees to exclude anybody. That’s not to say that certain license fees couldn’t use some adjustment. But we want to be careful with making fee adjustments with the purpose to exclude somebody from the opportunity in our state.”
While some members of the commission were hesitant to deny Rogers’ petitions, acknowledging that the department needs to do something to regulate nonresident archery licenses, Kirschenmann urged them to allow his team time to do research and come forward with options to consider at their December meeting. It’s too late to make changes to the antelope and deer licenses for the 2022 season, he said, but starting the conversations in December would allow plenty of time for changes to be implemented for 2023.
Commissioner Stephanie Rissler was hesitant to deny the petitions, but said she looks forward to continuing the discussion about limiting nonresident archery in South Dakota.
“It gives me a little heartburn to approve the denial, but I do think it’s the right direction to go,” she said. “When I hear comments that our nonresidents are getting tags over our residents, that’s hard to hear. We do want nonresidents here. They help our economy and we appreciate that. But our residents live here every day and they help those economies every day. It would be good to hear from everybody who would be impacted by the change.”
Commissioner Jon Locken agreed that it would be prudent to gain input from other stakeholders to bring several options to the table.
“A guy told me when things get crazy the best thing to do is step back and take a good look at things,” he said. “There are people we haven’t heard from today. We didn’t hear anything form the firearm huntesr and we didn’t hear anything form the landowners for both nonresident and resident. We didn’t hear anything from anybody who is reala close to big population centers. Archery affects high population centers. Minnehaha County has had more deer taken from archery. We want to take a stronger look at this and give people more time to make their comments. It’s going to be a big decision that will affect us for a long time.”
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.