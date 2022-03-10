GF&P to increase elk license allocations under new proposal

LEAD — There could be more elk hunting licenses available for the next few years if the South Dakota Game, Fish, and Parks approves its new proposals for hunting seasons in the Black Hills and Custer State Park.
Andrew Norton, senior big game biologist with the GF&P recommended a 20% license increase for any elk, and a 46% increase in available licenses for antlerless elk in the Black Hills. That amounts to an increase from 425 to 700 “any elk” licenses, and a jump from 600 to 1,200 “antlerless elk” opportunities.
For context, Norton said there are usually more than 26,000 hunters who either apply or purchase preference points every year for elk in South Dakota.
Archery elk hunting licenses could also increase this year, from 142 “any elk” and 80 “antlerless elk” licenses, to 200 and 150 respectively. For those looking for an early archery season tag in Custer State Park, numbers will rise from three to 10 “any elk” licenses.
In Custer State Park, those numbers are increasing from nine “any elk” licenses to 20.
“We have room to harvest some more bulls in order to manage for the objective we’ve identified and provide some more hunting opportunity,” Senior Big Game Biologist Andy Lindbloom said, as he provided the Game, Fish and Parks Commission with data about the harvested bull age structure and the growing elk population in the Hills.
Lindbloom explained that the agency’s elk management plan calls for managing the age structure of bull elk to have at least 60% harvested at about 4 years of age or older. Last year, he said 80% of the harvested bulls were in that age category, and 100% of those harvested in Custer State Park were at least 4 years old.
Norton said the GF&P has been exceeding the age structure objective since 2017, and now it’s time to give hunters more opportunity.
“We’ve been consistently exceeding that by more each year,” he said. “That is a good thing because we have a lot of bulls, but also a bad thing because we haven’t been providing as much opportunity as we could. Ultimately what we want to do is provide a lot more opportunity. Right now people wait on average 17 years to get an archery or firearm license in the Black Hills.”
Elk populations have also been steadily growing, Lindbloom said. Currently the GF&P manages the elk herd for about 6,000 to 8,000 elk in the Black Hills, and 500 to 600 in Custer State Park. Currently that population for the Hills is at about 7,000 elk, and has grown by 8% over the last two years. By increasing license allocations, officials hope to slow that growth to 2% over two years.
“We want to slow that growth rate down a little bit because we don’t want to get in the upper end of our population objective,” Lindbloom said. “So, in order to slow the growth rate down we need to give out more antlerless licenses.”
Lindbloom and Norton explained that much of the biological data about the elk herd is from the Black Hills, which is where the majority of license allocation increases are. The agency doesn’t have as much data about the prairie, Norton said. However, according to the proposals presented to the commission, license allocations on the prairie will also increase from 78 “any elk” and 178 “antlerless elk,” to 100 and 300 respectively.
The proposed number of elk license allocations are established by administrative rule, which means that the commission can change them if there are any major changes to the elk herd over the next few years. If the elk hunting season proposals are approved, they will be in effect for the 2022 and 2023 seasons.
The S.D. Game, Fish and Parks Commission is accepting public comment about these changes until its April 7 meeting, when commissioners are expected to make a final determination for the 2022 and 2023 elk hunting season.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.