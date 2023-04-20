That annual mountain lion season, which began in 2005, has seen about 10 years since hunters met the harvest limit, and some wildlife officials wonder if it is due to the declining deer population. Pioneer file photo
BROOKINGS — It’s been about 10 years since hunters have reached the harvest limit for the mountain lion season, and some members of the S.D. Game, Fish and Parks Commission wonder if that could be a contributing factor to the declining deer population.
During their regular meeting last week, Commissioner Travis Bies questioned whether the department should consider changing the way hunters are allowed to take lions, in order to increase the harvest numbers. Bies and Commissioner Charles Spring expressed concern that the lion population could be growing, resulting in declining deer population. The discussion was shortly after the commission learned that the Black Hills deer population is close to 40,000 fewer than the agency’s target numbers. Game, Fish and Parks biologists Andrew Norton and Andy Lindbloom attributed the decreased deer population to an outbreak of epizootic hemorrhagic disease and the recent brutal winter conditions.
“Certainly there is some level of correlation between the number of lions harvested and the impacts,” said Wildlife Director Tom Kirschenmann. He added that after this year’s season closes April 30, his staff would use DNA data from lions that are harvested to conduct a mark and recapture population estimate and get a better idea of the mountain lion population. After that, he suggested the commission discuss the mountain lion population and whether adjustments need to be made to the hunting season in a future meeting.
Before each lion season, GF&P personnel will use dogs to tree lions in the Black Hills. The big cats are shot with a dart that takes a sample of tissue and falls out. That tissue is then run against samples from every lion bagged by hunters to determine populations. It is mandatory that successful hunters check in their lions to the GF&P.
But Kirschenmann reminded the commission that the harvest limit is very different from a quota.
“The season is not set up to maintain the goal of harvest,” Kirschenmann said. “It’s a harvest limit that is put in place for population sustainability, which also includes not only population but hunting opportunity. Over the last couple of years we haven’t gotten close to that total harvest limit of 60.”
The mountain lion hunting season has a harvest limit of 60 total lions, or 40 females. The season runs from Dec. 26 until April 30, or until the harvest limit is achieved.
With just a few weeks left of the season, so far this year hunters have taken 43 total lions, including 27 females and 16 males. So far that’s in line with last year’s harvest of 42 lions, with 26 females and 16 males. In 2021 hunters took about 48 lions during the season, and in 2020 they harvested 51. In 2019 the harvest was the lowest it has been, with 21 total lions harvested.
The last time hunters in the Black Hills reached the mountain lion harvest limit during the course of the season was in 2013, when the S.D. Game, Fish and Parks reported 61 lions killed.
But Kirschenmann said there could be a number of reasons for the lower numbers, including decreased hunter participation and high snow accumulations that make the hunts difficult. But he predicted higher harvest numbers from the last five or six years in 2023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.