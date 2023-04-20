mountain lion.jpg
That annual mountain lion season, which began in 2005, has seen about 10 years since hunters met the harvest limit, and some wildlife officials wonder if it is due to the declining deer population. Pioneer file photo

BROOKINGS — It’s been about 10 years since hunters have reached the harvest limit for the mountain lion season, and some members of the S.D. Game, Fish and Parks Commission wonder if that could be a contributing factor to the declining deer population.

During their regular meeting last week, Commissioner Travis Bies questioned whether the department should consider changing the way hunters are allowed to take lions, in order to increase the harvest numbers. Bies and Commissioner Charles Spring expressed concern that the lion population could be growing, resulting in declining deer population. The discussion was shortly after the commission learned that the Black Hills deer population is close to 40,000 fewer than the agency’s target numbers. Game, Fish and Parks biologists Andrew Norton and Andy Lindbloom attributed the decreased deer population to an outbreak of epizootic hemorrhagic disease and the recent brutal winter conditions.

