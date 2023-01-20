PIERRE — Bid advertising for the West River Shooting Complex, is expected to begin in late February, with bid awards made in mid-March, officials with the S.D. Game, Fish and Parks say.
John Kanta, terrestrial section chief with the game, fish and parks, told members of the commission that plans are moving along nicely for the facility that will include features for every shooting sport available, as well as meeting and classroom space, and indoor shooting space for air guns and archery. Fundraising to support the shooting complex is also going well, Kanta said. So far they have raised $2.8 million for the project.
“We’re setting out to build the largest shooting complex in South Dakota, and one that will rival anything in the nation,” he said. The complex is going to provide a safe, designated place for individuals, youth and families, as well as school groups and shooting sports groups to learn gun safety and practice in a welcoming, safe environment.”
Kanta reported that the department completed its environmental assessment for the land and received a finding of no significant impact from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. They have also obtained all the necessary permits for construction from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Game, fish and parks officials also worked with the Meade County Commission to relocate a section line that would have prevented construction. Kanta said his staff is also currently reviewing an ordinance that the Meade County Commission passed late last year, which regulates public shooting ranges, and they are working with the county to obtain the necessary permits for the facility.
In addition to meeting with government entities, Kanta said the department staff has been reaching out to neighbors of the shooting complex, in order to address concerns. The department will be planting trees to satisfy one neighbor’s concern about dust and noise at the complex. Another neighbor, who said he regularly runs cattle through the land where part of the shooting complex is located, has been granted permission to continue running his cattle as necessary. Kanta said shooting will shut down in that area when he is going through. Department officials are also working with another neighbor on grazing management and water development in the area.
Kanta reported that he expects final approval of building plans during a scheduled Feb. 15 meeting with the building committee, which is comprised of department leaders and commission representatives. If all goes well with the bidding process, he expects construction to start in May 2023, with a projected completion date of October 2024. Kanta said he hopes to be fully operational by the Fall of 2024.
The West River Shooting Complex will be located on 400 acres, 11 miles north of Rapid City in Meade County.
