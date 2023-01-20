Proposed Meade Co. shooting range getting mixed reaction1.jpg

This graphic shows the layout of the proposed Rapid City Firearms Range Complex. Courtesy photo

PIERRE — Bid advertising for the West River Shooting Complex, is expected to begin in late February, with bid awards made in mid-March, officials with the S.D. Game, Fish and Parks say.

John Kanta, terrestrial section chief with the game, fish and parks, told members of the commission that plans are moving along nicely for the facility that will include features for every shooting sport available, as well as meeting and classroom space, and indoor shooting space for air guns and archery. Fundraising to support the shooting complex is also going well, Kanta said. So far they have raised $2.8 million for the project.

